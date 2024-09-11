The Star Athlete Who Attended The Same High School As Barron Trump
Barron Trump may be the most famous person to attend Oxbridge Academy, but he's not the most famous athlete from the high school. Due to the staggering height of Donald Trump's youngest son, many people were asking if Barron had a future in basketball. "I said, You're gonna be a basketball player.' He said, 'Well, I like soccer, Dad,'" Donald said at a rally in January 2024 while discussing his son's athletic prowess. Barron may have a greater name recognition overall, but the most famous athlete out of Oxbridge Academy is NFL player Travis Homer — who plays the one sport Donald did not want Barron to play.
While still at Oxbridge Academy, Homer attended the 7-on-7 Adidas South Florida Shootout held at the University of Miami, which helped put the running back on the radar of plenty of scouts. "I think it's great exposure for our school," Homer told the Miami Herald in June 2015. "Everyone's starting to get to know us because we're such a new school," he added.
After racking up 3,220 yards and 41 touchdowns during his high school career, Homer decided to stay local and sign with the University of Miami in February 2016, notes the Palm Beach Post. At the time, five of his Oxbridge Academy teammates had shown enough potential to sign scholarships. Homer played three seasons at U of M and declared for the NFL draft in 2019 following his junior year.
How Travis Homer found success in the NFL
Homer declared for the NFL draft after his junior year. It did not look promising for the running back, who slipped down to pick number 204 before being snatched up by the Seattle Seahawks, but he was able to carve a path for himself in the NFL. After four seasons — the length of his rookie contract — Homer became a free agent and was signed by the Chicago Bears in March 2023.
During his time with the Seahawks, Homer played spot minutes at running back but took over 700 snaps on special teams, which was a major departure from his time at Oxbridge Academy. "From the mental aspect, in high school and college I was the main running back," he told The Palm Beast Post in August 2024. "But then you find your role. I've handled it. I love my position that I'm in now and just hoping for many years more," he added. Homer may not be among the highest-paid NFL athletes, but he took home $1.9 million and $2.1 million in salary in his first two years with the Bears.
After enjoying success in the pros, Homer wanted to give back to his high school alma mater. In July 2023, he hosted a football camp at Oxbridge Academy. What made this significant was it was the first time an NFL pro who had graduated from that school hosted a camp there. "I want to get back to my roots," he told New Era Prep at the time. "I was born and raised here. I want to give back to the community as much as I can," Homer added.