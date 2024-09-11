The Star Athlete Who Attended The Same High School As Barron Trump

Barron Trump may be the most famous person to attend Oxbridge Academy, but he's not the most famous athlete from the high school. Due to the staggering height of Donald Trump's youngest son, many people were asking if Barron had a future in basketball. "I said, You're gonna be a basketball player.' He said, 'Well, I like soccer, Dad,'" Donald said at a rally in January 2024 while discussing his son's athletic prowess. Barron may have a greater name recognition overall, but the most famous athlete out of Oxbridge Academy is NFL player Travis Homer — who plays the one sport Donald did not want Barron to play.

While still at Oxbridge Academy, Homer attended the 7-on-7 Adidas South Florida Shootout held at the University of Miami, which helped put the running back on the radar of plenty of scouts. "I think it's great exposure for our school," Homer told the Miami Herald in June 2015. "Everyone's starting to get to know us because we're such a new school," he added.

After racking up 3,220 yards and 41 touchdowns during his high school career, Homer decided to stay local and sign with the University of Miami in February 2016, notes the Palm Beach Post. At the time, five of his Oxbridge Academy teammates had shown enough potential to sign scholarships. Homer played three seasons at U of M and declared for the NFL draft in 2019 following his junior year.