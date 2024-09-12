Celebs Who Seemingly Can't Stand Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert wants celebrities to stay out of politics — unless they're a certain "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" star. In a December 2023 appearance on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, Boebert bemoaned the celebrities who had donated money to her former Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch. "We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district," she said.

Boebert partially blamed the actors for her district swap to avoid a 2024 showdown with Frisch, whom she defeated by fewer than 600 votes in 2022. "Hocus Pocus" actor Bette Midler begged Frisch to request a recount, but no extra votes magically appeared to make Boebert disappear from Congress. While complaining to Bannon about Hollywood's campaign against her, Boebert singled out Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand for their donations to Frisch. The "Free Guy" and "Funny Girl" stars didn't have to fork over much to make her flee to a safer district; their donations were just $1,500 and $1,000, respectively, per the FEC.

Boebert's controversial antics have attracted a lot of attention from celebrities. They noticed when she got caught vaping during a musical production of "Beetlejuice" in 2023, where Boebert and her date also got scandalously frisky. She even earned herself a Howard Stern roast for being disrespectful to the ghost with the most. "Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country!" he said on "The Howard Stern Show" (via Mediaite). He added that voters should give Boebert the boot because she later tried to lie about her behavior — and the shock jock isn't her only Hollywood hater.