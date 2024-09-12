Celebs Who Seemingly Can't Stand Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert wants celebrities to stay out of politics — unless they're a certain "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" star. In a December 2023 appearance on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, Boebert bemoaned the celebrities who had donated money to her former Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch. "We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district," she said.
Boebert partially blamed the actors for her district swap to avoid a 2024 showdown with Frisch, whom she defeated by fewer than 600 votes in 2022. "Hocus Pocus" actor Bette Midler begged Frisch to request a recount, but no extra votes magically appeared to make Boebert disappear from Congress. While complaining to Bannon about Hollywood's campaign against her, Boebert singled out Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand for their donations to Frisch. The "Free Guy" and "Funny Girl" stars didn't have to fork over much to make her flee to a safer district; their donations were just $1,500 and $1,000, respectively, per the FEC.
Boebert's controversial antics have attracted a lot of attention from celebrities. They noticed when she got caught vaping during a musical production of "Beetlejuice" in 2023, where Boebert and her date also got scandalously frisky. She even earned herself a Howard Stern roast for being disrespectful to the ghost with the most. "Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country!" he said on "The Howard Stern Show" (via Mediaite). He added that voters should give Boebert the boot because she later tried to lie about her behavior — and the shock jock isn't her only Hollywood hater.
Mark Hamill used Lauren Boebert's farce against her
Mark Hamill didn't need to use a lightsaber to illuminate Lauren Boebert's faults, nor did he need to perform a Jedi mind trick on her to make her confess to behaving badly — surveillance footage from the Buell Theater did the work for him. Unfortunately for Boebert, her amorous behavior at the "Beetlejuice" production seemed to make even more celebrities determined to end her political career. In January 2024, Hamill used his sizable social media influence to boost one of the Democrats competing for the chance to thwart Boebert's bid for Colorado's 4th Congressional District.
The "Star Wars" actor tweeted an ad in which John Padora addressed voters from the very same theater seat where Boebert put on her own show. In his message accompanying it, Hamill referenced the Congresswoman getting kicked out of the venue for being a nuisance. "Please vote for John Padora. Not only is he the far superior candidate, but it will give his opponent plenty of free time to catch the ending of the #BeetlejuiceMusical she missed the first time. #WinWin," he wrote.
After Trisha Calvarese defeated Padora in the Democratic primary, she became Hamill's new political padawan. He tweeted one of Calvarese's ads — which was also filmed in a theater — and wrote: "Looking forward to the formidable @trisha4colorado debating the woman who still hasn't seen Act II of Beetlejuice: The Musical. C'mon Colorado, vote for competence over clownishness!"
Jimmy Kimmel made Lauren Boebert clown herself
Like hellfire, Jimmy Kimmel's hatred of Donald Trump has burned steady and bright for years, so he had plenty to spare for one of his main foe's MAGA minions. In November 2021, Lauren Boebert fired off a tweet accusing Kimmel of being "a sexist pig." It included a clip from Kimmel's late-night show in which he said of Boebert, "Every time I see this woman speak, I expect it to turn into stepmother porn."
Boebert's tweet didn't earn her an apology. Instead, Kimmel went after her harder. "This is a woman who wears glasses to make it seem like she can read," he said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." He then compared her social media videos to something more offensive than X-rated films: bad "Saturday Night Live" sketches. This inspired a segment called "IRL or SNL?" People on the street were shown clips of Boebert talking and asked to determine whether or not they were "SNL" bits. Everybody featured on the show believed that she was a comedian trying to sound ridiculous. "I feel like the real Lauren would actually be a little upset about that," one person said.
On another episode of his show, Kimmel weighed in on the "Beetlejuice" debacle with a devious double entendre that referenced Boebert's date being a Democrat. When making the case for the Congresswoman to be named House speaker, Kimmel quipped, "She does know how to reach across the aisle."
She inspired a villain and got schooled by an iconic superheroine
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "The Boys" creator Eric Kripke revealed that Lauren Boebert inspired Valorie Curry's character, Firecracker, on his darkly comedic superhero series. The villain is xenophobic, racist, selfish, and peddles conspiracy theories. But Curry is nothing like her character; she and Kripke were among the numerous celebs who answered the call of a legendary warrior of peace when she set out to create a team of heroes with one goal: to get Kamala Harris elected.
Before "Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter began organizing a Geeks & Nerds for Harris call to fundraise for the Democratic presidential hopeful, she often used X to broadcast her feelings about Donald and his henchpeople. In 2022, Boebert found herself on the receiving end of Carter's lasso of truth when she tried to villainize drag queens by tweeting, "Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars." Carter fired back: "Have you ever been to drag brunch? They have bread and wine, loving community, and men in fabulous dresses. Sounds a little like church to me!" Carter has also expressed her love and support for the LGBTQ+ community, another group Boebert regularly targets. "I didn't write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you're not paying attention," she wrote.
Carter had something to say about Boebert's "Beetlejuice" misconduct as well. "I see there are some things Playbill will need to add to their theater etiquette page. Ahem," she quipped.
Lauren Boebert horrified a horror legend
It might not be creepy clowns, resurrected pets, or killer cars that keep Stephen King awake at night, but the Republican politicians that haunt social media. He's responded to several of Lauren Boebert's tweets and has perhaps discovered that he has something in common with the lawmaker. Horror writers have to keep coming up with fresh ways to scare their readers, while Republican politicians of the MAGA persuasion must keep concocting new ways to stoke fear as well as outrage.
Boebert has fear-mongered by trying to convince her constituents that President Joe Biden's administration is enacting socialist policies. In response to one of her tweets promoting this popular GOP talking point, King suggested that Boebert's attention should be focused elsewhere. "I think you should do something about mass shootings," he wrote. King also wasn't buying it when Boebert proclaimed, "I'm here to rein in the Swamp and cut spending." He shot back, "You ARE the swamp." From her X soapbox, Boebert had previously suggested that Congress should shift its focus to impeaching Joe Biden. "Oh, do some work for a change," King replied.
King also had some thoughts to share about what Boebert did in that dark theater. "Gosh, that Lauren Boebert knows how to have fun, doesn't she? A fine example of the new Republican Party," he tweeted. A few months later, one of Boebert's tweets reminded him that she was making decisions about his country's future. "In other news, serial nut-grabber Lauren Boebert is still in Congress," he wrote.
The talk show hosts with a low view of Lauren Boebert
When "The View" panelists weighed in on Lauren Boebert's shambolic "Beetlejuice" date night, they didn't hold back. Ana Navarro suggested that Boebert's outfit choice was inappropriate for a family-friendly event. "God forbid a child see the fake boobies of a drag queen, but the boobies of a trash queen are okay," she quipped. Navarro also dubbed the legislator "NRA Barbie." Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg called Boebert out for later lying about what happened and acting like she hadn't unleashed the Karen when a pregnant woman complained about her vaping. She pointed out that it made Boebert seem like a hypocrite for acting like she cares about protecting children. "Well, you didn't mind exposing the pregnant woman to your vape smoke," Goldberg said.
In another episode of "The View," the co-hosts discussed a photo of Boebert posing in front of a Christmas tree with her sons, who all had large guns in their hands. "You can be pro-Second Amendment, and not pro-those kind of trashy pictures," said Sara Haines (via The Wrap). The panelists love to devise colorful nicknames for the gun lover, with Joy Behar referring to her as "Lauren 'Bobblehead' Boebert." And during an appearance on CNN, Navarro christened the Congresswoman and one of her colleagues, Marjorie Taylor Greene, "bigot Barbies" after calling out their racist behavior. "They live off outrage and offense and 'How do I get myself attention and in the limelight by saying something really ridiculous, offensive, and stupid."