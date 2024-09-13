Meghan Markle's Estranged Sister Samantha Markle Looks Unrecognizable Today

When Meghan Markle became linked to Prince Harry in 2016, her unknown older sister Samantha Markle showed her shady side when she suddenly popped out of the woodwork. At the time, she gave dozens of interviews regarding the former "Suits" star, with many of them not painting her in a good light. After supposedly calling Meghan "self-obsessed" and claiming to be working on a book called "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister," Samantha appeared on "Good Morning Britain" in 2017 sporting a long wavy bob with bangs. Without knowing she was Meghan's half-sister, no one would have guessed they were related.

More recently in August, Samantha gave another interview, this time with "Dan Wootton Outspoken." She had completely switched up her look for a darker chocolate shade, curiously resembling Meghan's. The color was slightly lighter, however, and she had her locks chopped in a blunt lob. Despite her new 'do that seemed to mimic her estranged sis, Samantha slammed Meghan yet again for jet-setting around the world after Prince Harry claimed that she was mentally unwell. It looks like the sibling feud is never-ending, as are Samantha's hair changes, and a previous appearance had her unrecognizable yet again.