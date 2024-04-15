The Shady Side Of Samantha Markle

Ever since Meghan Markle was linked to Prince Harry, her half-sister Samantha Markle vied for the spotlight with her many shady social media posts and television interviews. The two are linked by their father, Thomas Markle, but Samantha and Meghan didn't share a childhood together. When discussing Samantha's book "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister," Meghan revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey (via CBS Mornings), "I think it'd be very hard to 'tell-all' when you don't know me ... I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know. But I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows." The Duchess of Sussex stated that she hadn't seen Samantha for nearly 20 years and that Samantha, who went by the last name Grant, had changed it to Markle after Meghan's connection to Harry.

Amid reports that Samantha called Meghan "self-obsessed" in the media and was going to slam her in the tell-all, the author went on Good Morning Britain to state, "It's more of a beautiful, warm, witty story of our lives and my life." She went on to say, "Don't believe what you read in tabloids. You know, if you didn't see me say it and you didn't hear it from a reliable source, you've got to remember that tabloids say incredibly far-fetched horrible things." Despite her claims, Samantha has said many shady things about Meghan and the royals over the years — and it came straight from the horse's mouth.