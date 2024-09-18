This article contains references to addiction, mental health issues, and suicide.

Owen Wilson may play a loveable, witty charmer on the big screen, but he has a darker past that not all audiences may be familiar with. The actor made a name for himself by being one of Hollywood's golden boys, snagging role after role and wooing dozens of beautiful women along the way. However, despite his seemingly carefree attitude, Wilson leads an incredibly private life with more than a few skeletons in his closet.

From messy tabloid breakups and scorned exes to a daughter he's never met — there are more than a few reasons why the "Marry Me" star has been the center of controversy in recent years. It could be why the father of three keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, escaping to his Maui mansion and notoriously evading the paparazzi every chance he can get.

But this is nothing new for Wilson — whose mental health has been a cause of concern stemming back to the late 2000s, when reports of Wilson struggling with personal demons first surfaced. While you can count on him for a good punch line and a great sense of humor, we're breaking down the lesser-known, tragic details about Owen Wilson.