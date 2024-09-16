Inside The Rocky Relationship Tim Walz Shares With His Brother Jeff

Many siblings would be thrilled to hear that their brother was in the running for vice president, but let's just say Tim Walz does not fall into that category — far from it. In the wake of learning of his brother's possible new gig, Jeff Walz made it very clear that he had zero plans to vote for Tim and Kamala Harris come election day.

Jeff slammed his brother's candidacy in a since-deleted Facebook thread. He started off by announcing, "I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology," the New York Post reported. He then went on to tell a commenter, who urged him to do some kind of on-stage endorsement of Donald Trump, that he'd toyed with the idea. After all, he claimed somewhat ominously of his brother, "The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future." Jeff has since clarified to NewsNation that the character flaw he was referring to was Tim's childhood car sickness, which was so bad that the family teased him about it. "There's really nothing else behind there — people are assuming something else," he said. Gah, people and their assumptions.

That Jeff was willing to spill that truly monstrous truth of Tim's character might come as a surprise. After all, in response to the plea for him to endorse Trump on a public platform, he said that he didn't want to drag the rest of the Walz family into it. Of course, he already did that by lashing out at Tim. However, we doubt Jeff thought of it that way when he said it. After all, these two have been locked in a sibling feud for close to a decade.