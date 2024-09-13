Caitlin Clark Keeps Her Vote Under Wraps In Statement On Taylor Swift's Harris Endorsement

On September 10, 2024, singer and loud and proud childless cat lady Taylor Swift announced she would be casting her vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming presidential election. "I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," she penned in the revelatory Instagram post that has over ten million likes and counting, along with a photo of herself and her famous feline, Benjamin Button.

In an interesting turn of events, one of those likes was from none other than WNBA player Caitlin Clark. Many eagle-eyed users took note and immediately began assuming that the social media interaction was a sign that Clark intended to vote for Kamala Harris. Clark, who has been no stranger to controversy, received both support and backlash, earning her a few more card-carrying members in the People Who Can't Stand Caitlin Clark Club. However, many were sorely disappointed, and perhaps even downright confused, when Clark carefully kept her presidential pick under wraps during a press conference.

I asked Caitlin Clark about her "like" of Taylor Swift's Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris. She answered by saying she has an "amazing platform" and encourages everyone to register to vote. pic.twitter.com/aymRZakuNx — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 11, 2024

When directly asked by columnist and commentator Christine Brennan what Swift's post meant to Clark and if she was, in fact, going to endorse Harris as well, the WNBA star swiftly responded "I think for myself, I have my amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing will be just encourage people to register to vote." And there ya have it, folks, a non-answer answer.