Caitlin Clark Keeps Her Vote Under Wraps In Statement On Taylor Swift's Harris Endorsement
On September 10, 2024, singer and loud and proud childless cat lady Taylor Swift announced she would be casting her vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming presidential election. "I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," she penned in the revelatory Instagram post that has over ten million likes and counting, along with a photo of herself and her famous feline, Benjamin Button.
In an interesting turn of events, one of those likes was from none other than WNBA player Caitlin Clark. Many eagle-eyed users took note and immediately began assuming that the social media interaction was a sign that Clark intended to vote for Kamala Harris. Clark, who has been no stranger to controversy, received both support and backlash, earning her a few more card-carrying members in the People Who Can't Stand Caitlin Clark Club. However, many were sorely disappointed, and perhaps even downright confused, when Clark carefully kept her presidential pick under wraps during a press conference.
When directly asked by columnist and commentator Christine Brennan what Swift's post meant to Clark and if she was, in fact, going to endorse Harris as well, the WNBA star swiftly responded "I think for myself, I have my amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing will be just encourage people to register to vote." And there ya have it, folks, a non-answer answer.
Caitlin Clark had Taylor Swift's back
Aside from completely dodging the presidential candidate endorsement question in a move that's eerily reminiscent of her signature step-back hook, Caitlin Clark took it one step further when she pointed out that Taylor Swift did not actually tell her fans to vote for Kamala Harris, but rather simply encouraged them to vote in the election. "I think for myself, this is the second time I can vote in an election at age 22, I could vote when I was age 18," Clark explained. "So, I think, do that. That's the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have, and that's the same thing Taylor did," she noted to inquiring reporter Christine Brennan. "And, I think, continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have — the policies that they're supporting." Clark assists for the win!
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Clark has found herself in the midst of a political firestorm. In June 2024, she was asked about her name being used to further racist agendas. There have been claims that Clark was the victim of reverse discrimination by way of aggressive fouls committed at the hands of fellow players who were jealous of her athleticism and accomplishments. "It's disappointing," Clark told The Athletic's James Boyd. "Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect ... People should not be using my name to push those agendas," she declared. We'll just add that one to the list of times Caitlin Clark shut down haters like a pro.
JD Vance is on the defense over cat lady remarks
Look what you made her do! As you may have already gathered, Taylor Swift's "childless cat lady" signature on her endorsement post for Kamala Harris was a thinly veiled response to a past comment made by Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, JD Vance. Recently, past footage of Vance spouting off about the "childless left" has been recirculating. "We're effectively run in this country, be it the Democrats, be it our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too," he declared during a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson.
Alas, shortly after Swift hit "post," Vance went on the defense, taking the award-winning performer and musician to task for what he perceived as purposefully trying to sway her fans to vote for Harris. "We admire Taylor Swift's music but I don't think most Americans, whether they like her music or are fans of her or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity," he told Fox News' Martha MacCallum on September 11, 2024 while also referring to Swift as "fundamentally disconnected." The pop superstar has yet to respond to Vance's jab, but perhaps we can expect a carefully curated rebuttal in her next album? Alexa, play "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"