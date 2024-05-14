4 Times Caitlin Clark Shut Down Haters Like A Pro

If you internet sleuths thought you were getting under Caitlin Clark's skin, she's not worried about you. The Indiana Fever star has had to deal with plenty of backlash since her transformation into a basketball star. Many celebrities have seen the hate that Clark has received, and have come to her defense. From LeBron James to Billie Jean King, many have backed the former University of Iowa star, but she might not have needed their help.

Clark had the classiest response when asked about the hate she has received in a January 2024 press conference. She said, "That's not something I worry about. I think I just worry about being in this moment, enjoying this moment." She continued, "The people that I really care about, the people that I really love — they always have my back."

Clark is brushing off all the criticism like it's nothing and she made sure to remind people who she is. She continued to say, "But yeah, that's what kinda comes with it when you have the stardom. I think something that I try to live by is like all the love that you feel, the praise, that's the level you're gonna feel all the hate, too. So you got to stay right in the middle." The basketball star remains unbothered by all the criticism and she will surely need to keep up that attitude as her career continues to take off.