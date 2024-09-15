The Risqué Outfit Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Was Caught Wearing
Ines de Ramon made her red carpet-official debut with boyfriend Brad Pitt at the Venice Film Festival in September of 2024, but Pitt and de Ramon's relationship has reportedly been going on since late 2022. Clearly, the duo has been taking things appropriately slowly, but their recent public hard launch has come along with some surprises. Not only has the couple been papped together multiple times since their Italian inauguration, but de Ramon in particular has been showing a different side of herself than she normally displays in public.
De Ramon, who was married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley before beginning her romance with Brad Pitt, has generally kept herself out of the spotlight despite dating one of the most famous men in the world. De Ramon keeps a low profile, but she also seems to favor a fairly conservative style of dress. During a recent night out in New York, however, Ines de Ramon decided to reveal a lot more of herself than she typically does.
Ines de Ramon's surprisingly revealing ensemble
According to stereotypical Hollywood standards, the black top and trousers that Ines de Ramon was sporting during her September 9 outing with Brad Pitt was hardly out of the ordinary. But, in comparison to de Ramon's usual aesthetic, it was pretty racy (and admittedly a bit skimpy for an autumn night in New York City).
The low-cut crop top undeniably looked fabulous on de Ramon, and the wide-legged pants were as modest as observers have come to expect from de Ramon's style. Perhaps now that Pitt and de Ramon are taking their relationship more public, she's willing to venture into starlet style territory now too. But, if she's going to go a bit bolder on the regular then she might want to invest in some double-sided tape to keep her necklines looking risqué instead of totally revealing, and fingers crossed she keeps a coat in the car for any unexpected chills!