The Risqué Outfit Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Was Caught Wearing

Ines de Ramon made her red carpet-official debut with boyfriend Brad Pitt at the Venice Film Festival in September of 2024, but Pitt and de Ramon's relationship has reportedly been going on since late 2022. Clearly, the duo has been taking things appropriately slowly, but their recent public hard launch has come along with some surprises. Not only has the couple been papped together multiple times since their Italian inauguration, but de Ramon in particular has been showing a different side of herself than she normally displays in public.

De Ramon, who was married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley before beginning her romance with Brad Pitt, has generally kept herself out of the spotlight despite dating one of the most famous men in the world. De Ramon keeps a low profile, but she also seems to favor a fairly conservative style of dress. During a recent night out in New York, however, Ines de Ramon decided to reveal a lot more of herself than she typically does.