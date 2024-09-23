The Shady Side Of Aaron Rodgers

In August 2021, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Aaron Rodgers told the media he was immunized against the condition. Understandably, this was interpreted as a confirmation he had received the vaccine. But a year later, the quarterback admitted he had deliberately been misleading with his choice of words.

While appearing on the podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rodgers said he had prepared himself for any questions about the vaccination from the press. "I thought there's a possibility that I say, 'I'm immunized,' maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don't. Maybe, they follow up. They didn't follow up. So, then I go the season them thinking — some of them — that I was vaccinated."

Rodgers' sneaky tactics worked when the press failed to prod him any further on the matter, instead asking the footballer what he thought of his unvaccinated teammates. Of course, this approach backfired several months later when he contracted COVID-19. "Because now I'm a liar, I'm endangering the community, my teammates, all these people," he told his equally controversial friend. "And the attempted takedown of me and my word and my integrity began."