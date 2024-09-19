Sad Details About The Life Of Mick Jagger's Daughter Georgia May

Being the daughter of rock legend Mick Jagger has a lot of perks but life wasn't always easy for Georgia May Jagger. Although she grew up with a glamorous model mom, Jerry Hall, and got to tour with The Rolling Stones as a kid, Mick's infidelities ultimately broke up the family. The "Paint It Black" singer and Hall split in 1999 and Mick went on to date fashion designer L'Wren Scott in 2001. Georgia May, who has a very close relationship with her mom, also became tight with Scott over the years. Tragically, the former model was found dead by suicide in 2014, and Georgia May canceled all her fashion show appearances in Australia to rush back to New York City following the news, the Daily Mail reported.

After the death of Scott, Georgia May posted a tribute on Instagram. "I miss L'wren so much and I am so sad she isn't here anymore. She was such a big part of my life. I will never forget all the fun times we had together. She was part of our family and always will be. Rest in peace," she wrote. While this was one of the biggest losses of her life, sadly, Georgia May experienced another heartbreak a few years later.