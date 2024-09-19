Sad Details About The Life Of Mick Jagger's Daughter Georgia May
Being the daughter of rock legend Mick Jagger has a lot of perks but life wasn't always easy for Georgia May Jagger. Although she grew up with a glamorous model mom, Jerry Hall, and got to tour with The Rolling Stones as a kid, Mick's infidelities ultimately broke up the family. The "Paint It Black" singer and Hall split in 1999 and Mick went on to date fashion designer L'Wren Scott in 2001. Georgia May, who has a very close relationship with her mom, also became tight with Scott over the years. Tragically, the former model was found dead by suicide in 2014, and Georgia May canceled all her fashion show appearances in Australia to rush back to New York City following the news, the Daily Mail reported.
After the death of Scott, Georgia May posted a tribute on Instagram. "I miss L'wren so much and I am so sad she isn't here anymore. She was such a big part of my life. I will never forget all the fun times we had together. She was part of our family and always will be. Rest in peace," she wrote. While this was one of the biggest losses of her life, sadly, Georgia May experienced another heartbreak a few years later.
Georgia May Jagger mourned the loss of her dog
Losing a pet is never easy and Georgia May Jagger was devastated when her dog died in 2019. While sharing a carousel of pics of her dog over the years, she wrote on Instagram, "I love you so much! Heartbroken. Guinness our family dog has passed away. We will miss you with all our hearts. Guinness had a lot of friends on the Island. Thanks so much for loving him as much as we did." A fan commented, "I just know how you must feel, but this is the downside of keeping (and loving!) pets..." Georgia May later told The Standard, "When my dog died I put a plant in every place he'd hang out and now I have a jungle in my house."
Back in 2013, Georgia May lost another cherished pet, Poppy, per the Daily Mail. Luckily, she had her friend and fellow model Cara Delevingne by her side. "Georgia was completely devastated so Cara threw a mini-wake to cheer her up. Cara got out loads of photos of Poppy and they raised a glass to her in doggy heaven. They ended up getting silly drunk and having fun," a source shared. Thankfully, Georgia May hasn't announced the loss of another beloved pet since Guinness died, but according to reports, she is losing money from her company, and the sum is quite staggering.
Georgia May Jagger's business is in the red
Georgia May Jagger isn't the first celebrity to start a beauty brand but it seems she needs some help coming up with products. As reported by Uinterview, the model started her business, Catfish Soup, in 2017, and five years later, still didn't have a single item to sell. In 2021, she had a debt of almost $400,000 but according to reports, Georgia May was confident that she could keep sustaining the business financially.
A year later, Catfish Soup was almost $650,000 in the red and there was still no word of any products being released, according to the Daily Mail. This came after her father Mick Jagger told the Wall Street Journal that his eight kids won't be inheriting his fortune. "The children don't need $500 million to live well. Come on," he stated. Well, it's a good thing Georgia May finally gained some traction with her company. In 2023, she launched May Botanicals with five skincare products, per Elle. Hopefully, the sales will put a dent in that monstrous debt.