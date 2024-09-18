Melania Trump Says She's Proud Of Her Past NSFW Modeling Pics (Plug Your Ears, Barron!)

Melania Trump is not ashamed of the NSFW photos she took before she became the first lady of the United States (sorry, Barron). During her modeling days, Melania posed nude for two different magazines, first baring it all in the late '90s for Max Magazine, which hasn't been in circulation for years, then again in 2000 for British GQ. The Max Magazine photos aren't as widely available as her photoshoot from British GQ, partially because the latter is still operational, and also, the second shoot featured some pretty memorable props, including a fake gun, a trunk full of shiny treasures, and Donald Trump's actual jet.

While the photos did wonders for pushing Melania's image as a model, the body-baring images, recirculated in 2016, were used to condemn her fitness for taking on the modest mantle of the first lady. However, Melania isn't ashamed of her controversial fashion moment. In her latest bid to promote her book "Melania," the former first lady addressed the barrage of negativity revolving around her decision. "Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work?" asked Melania in a video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter. "The more pressing question is, why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?" She continued, "We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression."

But this isn't all Melania has expressed about her nude photos.