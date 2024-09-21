Awkward Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall Moments Post-Divorce

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's marriage ended after a 9-1-1 call in 2016, and some HGTV fans probably found it shocking that the exes continued working together when they learned the details about that incident. Because the couple had to maintain both a professional and a co-parenting relationship, fans witnessed several cringe-inducing moments between the pair.

In an interview with E! News, El Moussa explained that he wasn't thinking rationally on the fateful day he left his home with a gun in hand. He blamed the mental health issues he was struggling with at the time and the testosterone he was taking. Hall feared that he was suicidal and contacted the authorities, but according to Us Weekly, El Moussa said that he took the weapon with him for protection from dangerous wildlife. Seven months after the incident, he and Hall announced that they were separating.

The exes decided to invite awkwardness into their lives by continuing to film their HGTV series "Flip or Flop" after their split. "For us to just throw it all away just wasn't worth it," El Moussa explained in a 2018 "Today" interview. He and Hall were also asked a rather morbid question: If they ever felt the desire to kill one another during filming. Hall laughingly confirmed that she did, while El Moussa quipped, "The question is, are there days when I don't want to kill her?" The tension was palpable between the pair on post-divorce episodes of their show, and the uncomfortable exchanges didn't stop after it ended.