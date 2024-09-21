This Is How Far Lauren Boebert Actually Got In School

Lauren Boebert was a teen mom and wife. The radically conservative congresswoman from Colorado was just 18 in June 2005 when she tied the knot with Jayson Boebert, who was in his 20s. By the time she said, "I do," she was already a mother. Lauren's oldest son, Tyler Boebert, was born in March 2005, four months after her 18th birthday. None of that fits within the life of a high schooler. She knew that, so she quit school. She eventually earned her GED, though that came much later.

Her priority was to raise her family. In fact, she and Jayson had made plans to wed much earlier, but the government got in the way. Her mother drove them to Las Vegas when she was 16 and Jayson was 22 to seal the deal, but the venues turned them down because she wasn't yet 17, she explained in her 2022 memoir, "My American Life" (via People). "Make no mistake: this was no shotgun wedding. Jayson and I intentionally wanted to get married and start our new life together," she wrote.

According to the restaurant owner-turned-politician, her pregnancy was no accident and very much expected. "My mom was 18 when she had me, which inspired me to be a mother when I was 18 years old," she told The Denver Post in 2023. The efforts Lauren put into building her family ended in May 2023 when Lauren and Jayson split. However, Lauren doesn't regret her decision to choose family over education.