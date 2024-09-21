Whatever Happened To NFL Star Reggie Bush?
OG fans of the Kardashians will remember that when Kim Kardashian first shot to fame, she was very much in love with her boyfriend, NFL star Reggie Bush. However, in the years since the former couple parted ways, he's fallen off our radar a little. That's not to say he's a recluse, though. Quite the contrary, Reggie shares a ton of his life on social media — from his new love to his kids and his professional life.
Back to Kardashian fans, we'll start with the detail longtime viewers are likely already aware of: Bush is married to someone who looks a lot like Kim. Yup. The same year Kim wed Kanye West, Bush tied the knot with wife Lilit Avagyan, an Armenian-born dancer who bears a striking resemblance to the reality star. The couple shares three children: daughter Briseis Bush and sons Uriah and Agyeman Bush.
Given the similarities between Kim and Avagyan, it's not exactly surprising that some have noticed resemblances between their kids' appearances. In particular, in 2016, the internet went wild over similarities between his and Avagyan's first child, Briseis, and Kim and Kanye's daughter, North. A few years later, Agyeman and Psalm West also looked incredibly similar. Even so, it's unlikely the exes have ever joked about how things turned out. As Reggie told Us Weekly in 2018 of the dynamic with his ex, "We don't keep in touch."
Reggie retired from the NFL
Another major change in Reggie Bush's life since parting ways with Kim Kardashian? He's no longer in the NFL. As of 2017, he's retired from the sport.
Bush's retirement announcement came a few months after he declared that he'd like to keep playing if he could. "I still have a lot to prove," he'd told NFL's "Up to the Minute Live" in March of that year. However, by September, he seemed to hint that he would be happy to step away if necessary. Speaking to TMZ Sports, he'd explained, "If I don't get picked up this season, I'll retire." When asked if that was because he'd preferred not to put too much pressure on his body as he got older, the running back broke into a knowing smile. "Yup," he chuckled.
Sure enough, by December 2017, Bush hadn't been picked, and he made good on what he'd told TMZ Sports. In an appearance on "NFL Total Access," he shared, "I'm done. I said it. It's not breaking news. I've been saying it. I said it all season long, I said, 'Listen, if I don't play this year, I'm going to retire. Because I'm not going to spend a whole year off, come back, 33 years old.'" Fair enough — and kudos to the NFL alum for sticking to his guns. Since then, he's shifted his focus to golf and has his own collection of golf attire with Travis Mathew named — you guessed it — The Reggie Bush Collection.
Reggie Bush had his Heisman trophy reinstated
Some may remember that in 2010, Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy was revoked as a result of his accepting expensive gifts during his time as a college athlete (a big no-no at the time, as college football was supposed to be amateur). Bush surrendered his trophy in September of that year despite initially making it clear that he didn't believe he should have to. Understandably, the situation prompted a ton of chatter, with some former winners of the same trophy claiming that it was unfair and that Bush certainly shouldn't have been the only person to face consequences over the situation — especially since his coach could have intervened.
Even with the revocation, though, in 2024, Bush's Heisman Trophy was reinstated. In a statement to the Heisman website, the president of the Heisman Trophy Trust cited changes in regulations — which now allow college athletes to be compensated — as the reason for the honor being returned to Bush.
Suffice it to say, Bush was thrilled. However, it's worth noting that the NCAA wasn't quite as eager to reinstate the award from their side. And, as Bush said in a July 2024 episode of "All the Smoke," he made a case against them for defaming his character by calling him a cheater. Later on in the interview, he also called the NCAA out for profiting from college athletes through things like video games while the athletes themselves couldn't cash in. Bush has been relatively quiet for some time, but something tells us we're going to hear a lot more from him as he continues to take on the organization.