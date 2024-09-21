Whatever Happened To NFL Star Reggie Bush?

OG fans of the Kardashians will remember that when Kim Kardashian first shot to fame, she was very much in love with her boyfriend, NFL star Reggie Bush. However, in the years since the former couple parted ways, he's fallen off our radar a little. That's not to say he's a recluse, though. Quite the contrary, Reggie shares a ton of his life on social media — from his new love to his kids and his professional life.

Back to Kardashian fans, we'll start with the detail longtime viewers are likely already aware of: Bush is married to someone who looks a lot like Kim. Yup. The same year Kim wed Kanye West, Bush tied the knot with wife Lilit Avagyan, an Armenian-born dancer who bears a striking resemblance to the reality star. The couple shares three children: daughter Briseis Bush and sons Uriah and Agyeman Bush.

Given the similarities between Kim and Avagyan, it's not exactly surprising that some have noticed resemblances between their kids' appearances. In particular, in 2016, the internet went wild over similarities between his and Avagyan's first child, Briseis, and Kim and Kanye's daughter, North. A few years later, Agyeman and Psalm West also looked incredibly similar. Even so, it's unlikely the exes have ever joked about how things turned out. As Reggie told Us Weekly in 2018 of the dynamic with his ex, "We don't keep in touch."