We Cut Off Dog The Bounty Hunter's Famous Blond Hair (OMG)

In some ways, Dog the Bounty Hunter has undergone a transformation over the years, but one thing that's always remained a constant is his long blond hair. That is, until Static Media's photo editors got hold of one of his pics and changed that. Et voila, we've got an exclusive look at the bounty hunter, sans his iconic mane. And let's just say ... wow.

From the moment "Dog the Bounty Hunter" first premiered in 2003, the show's star — whose real name is Duane Chapman — has maintained a very specific aesthetic. That's included a bleached blond mullet, which he's sported at a variety of lengths. However, regardless of how long his hair is, it's always been at least shoulder height.

With that in mind, the very idea of seeing the bounty hunter with short hair is jarring, to say the least. So much so, in fact, that when we saw our in-house editors' exclusive mock-up of him without it, we did several double takes. Sans the mop, the reality star could easily go incognito (though the sunglasses definitely did serve as a reminder of who we were seeing). However, something tells us Dog the Bounty Hunter has no plans of trying out a new 'do, any time soon.