Sad Details About HGTV Star Jasmine Roth
Jasmine Roth helps homeowners improve their living spaces so they have somewhere warm and welcoming to create happy memories, and she seems well-equipped for the task. But while her own life appears pretty perfect, don't let the HGTV star's stunning vacation photos and snapshots of sweet family memories fool you — she's endured a lot of suffering, from health setbacks to painful losses.
In addition to being stressful and physically taxing, working in the home renovation business demands a lot of time. For a workaholic like Roth, this once meant keeping her nose glued to that grindstone as much as possible. "Fun was out of the question," she wrote on Instagram. When she tried to make room for other priorities, she often found herself racked with guilt. "I felt bad because as soon as I excelled in one part of my life, my brain would quickly remind me of all the other things I was sacrificing," the busy mom shared.
It sounds like the star of "Help! I Wrecked My House" could use a little help sometimes, and people often turn to their families for aid when they're feeling overwhelmed. Unfortunately, Roth's relationship with hers is complicated. In a Facebook post about her 2013 wedding, she wrote, "Most of my family wasn't there to celebrate (my dad, brother, paternal grandparents, maternal grandpa, aunts and uncles) and it was hard not to take it personally." She also revealed that some of her family members have mental health issues, while her brother struggles with addiction. On Instagram, she expressed how relieved she was to hear from him for the first time in a long time. "To care about someone seemingly more than they care about themselves is exhausting," she wrote. Expanding her family was also a taxing experience for Roth.
She lost a beloved part of her family during her first pregnancy
Jasmine Roth's two pampered pooches used to make frequent cameos on her Instagram page, where they could sometimes be seen hanging out in their canine cave under the stairs. Roth also shared occasional health updates on her elderly English bulldog, Nala, who had to make a trip to the vet for an ear infection in 2018. The gel used to treat it made her hard of hearing. "Poor pup — we keep accidentally stepping on her," Roth wrote. The following year, Nala had to undergo a battery of tests as the vet tried to determine what was causing her incontinence. "Nala is 11.5 yrs old and definitely slowing down a bit ... she is almost 100% deaf now," Roth shared in a September 2019 update.
The bulldog had been a member of the family since Roth was in college and was set to become a big sister when Roth got pregnant. But sadly, Nala died a little over a month after Roth shared her baby news. "She played hard, loved hard, slept hard — didn't have a mean bone in her body," read Roth's Instagram tribute to her beloved canine companion.
Roth's other dog was a rescue chihuahua named Tiger. She adopted him in 2011 and put him on the cover of her book "House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation." After his death in 2023, Roth shared an anecdote about how Hazel once chose a library book about a girl whose elderly dog dies. "I was a mess reading the book, trying not to cry because I knew this day was quickly approaching," she wrote.
Jasmine Roth's rough pandemic pregnancy experience
Jasmine Roth was pregnant at the beginning of the pandemic when safety precautions were in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In a post on her blog, she expressed her dismay upon learning that her husband, Brett Roth, possibly would not be allowed in the delivery room with her. "For me, that's the one part of my birth plan I don't just want, I NEED. And being pregnant during a pandemic I would need him even more!" she wrote.
Brett was able to be there when baby Hazel was born in April 2020, but other family members could only meet her from a distance. It was not the birth story Jasmine had dreamed of, and this was something on her mind after her daughter's first birthday. "I was definitely hiding some resentment," she wrote on Instagram. "We made the best of it (we had no choice and so many had it much worse than us) but I mourned the times we had missed with friends and family."
Jasmine didn't just have to worry about keeping her daughter safe and protected from a potentially deadly virus. After Hazel was born, Jasmine was diagnosed with the fungal infection thrush, which was causing her to experience severe chest pain. She also had to undergo surgery due to a complication she experienced during childbirth. Her pandemic woes didn't end in 2021, either; on Christmas Day, she took a Covid test that came back positive. "I haven't left our house in 5 days, haven't changed from my pajamas," she wrote when she shared her diagnosis on Instagram. Socially distancing from her family definitely was not the way she wanted to spend her second Christmas as a mom.
She was worried about being mommy-shamed over her daughter's corrective helmet
After Hazel Roth was born, she was diagnosed with plagiocephaly, a condition in which a baby develops a flat area on their head. To correct the shape of her skull, she had to wear a cranial remodeling helmet for a few weeks. On Instagram, Jasmine Roth explained that the treatment wasn't purely for cosmetic purposes. "It needs to be corrected for hearing and vision as she gets older," she wrote.
Jasmine jazzed the helmet up with a plaid wrap and assured her fans that the accessory didn't bother Hazel at all. However, in a vulnerable blog post, she expressed some of the concerns she had about it, such as if it would affect Hazel's sleep. She also admitted to becoming worried about how it would reflect on her as a mother. Jasmine's HGTV colleagues, Ben and Erin Napier, have been parent-shamed by fans before, which is something many celebs have to deal with. "I was insecure. Would people judge us? Would they think we'd done something wrong as parents? Would they think I was a bad mom?" Jasmine wrote.
What helped Jasmine feel better about Hazel's helmet was hearing from other parents whose children had undergone the same form of corrective therapy. "But let's be honest, as a parent I'm sure there will be a million more instances where I will have to talk myself down, realizing I'm being petty, or worse even... selfish. Insecurities are tricky like that, you know?" she concluded.
She had a scary health issue after giving birth
Jasmine Roth experienced an alarming problem after her daughter was born: frequent nosebleeds. In an October 2020 Instagram post, she shared that the problem had worsened until she was having them up to 30 times a day. Before they got that bad, her obstetrician had suggested that masking up was possibly causing them. But then Roth made a worrying discovery. "I noticed a growth in my left nostril," she wrote. Luckily, she learned that it wasn't cancerous but just a peculiar side effect of pregnancy hormones. She scheduled surgery to have it removed, but those plans changed when Hazel's head collided with her nose one day, causing it to start gushing.
While Roth was in the shower trying to staunch the relentless flow of blood, she experienced what must have been a horrific realization: the growth had fallen out. "[It] was connected with blood vessels that were now like broken pipes," she wrote. She had to make an emergency trip to her doctor, who was able to cauterize the injury. "I have to keep it low key for 72 hours (you guys know I'm not good at that!) and go clean my bathroom cause it looks like a crime scene," she shared.
The home designer has suffered a few injuries over the years, including a broken ankle that forced her to cancel a "Help! I Wrecked My House" shoot for the first time ever in 2021. "Missing work, being in pain, and not being able to chase @hazelrothofficial around is definitely a little tough," she wrote.
Debilitating neck pain made 2023 her toughest year
Several dramatic moments from HGTV stars made headlines in 2023. Meanwhile, Jasmine Roth was suffering from debilitating pain from a neck injury. "It's been one of the hardest years of my life," she wrote in a January 2024 Instagram post. Roth had learned that she had a herniated disc in her neck after undergoing an emergency MRI on New Year's Day in 2023. On the way to her appointment, she was in so much pain that she was crying.
In another post, Roth shared that the first indication something was seriously wrong came on Christmas Day in 2022. "I woke up and couldn't move my neck. I had a piercing pain between my shoulder blades," she recalled.
After her diagnosis, Roth spent months trying to find ways to alleviate her pain. In 2023, she told TV Insider that she didn't want to have surgery, so she turned to other treatments, including steroid injections and working with a physical therapist. The extreme discomfort also made it difficult for her to sleep, so she had to take pain medication. A stem cell injection was what finally gave her some relief. "But I still wasn't healed and it took another 6 months of pain (which decreased slowly) to feel like 'myself' again," she wrote on Instagram. In the meantime, she had to adapt to being unable to keep up the pace and amount of physical activity she was used to. "It has been a challenge physically, mentally, and emotionally," she told TV Insider.