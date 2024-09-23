Sad Details About HGTV Star Jasmine Roth

Jasmine Roth helps homeowners improve their living spaces so they have somewhere warm and welcoming to create happy memories, and she seems well-equipped for the task. But while her own life appears pretty perfect, don't let the HGTV star's stunning vacation photos and snapshots of sweet family memories fool you — she's endured a lot of suffering, from health setbacks to painful losses.

In addition to being stressful and physically taxing, working in the home renovation business demands a lot of time. For a workaholic like Roth, this once meant keeping her nose glued to that grindstone as much as possible. "Fun was out of the question," she wrote on Instagram. When she tried to make room for other priorities, she often found herself racked with guilt. "I felt bad because as soon as I excelled in one part of my life, my brain would quickly remind me of all the other things I was sacrificing," the busy mom shared.

It sounds like the star of "Help! I Wrecked My House" could use a little help sometimes, and people often turn to their families for aid when they're feeling overwhelmed. Unfortunately, Roth's relationship with hers is complicated. In a Facebook post about her 2013 wedding, she wrote, "Most of my family wasn't there to celebrate (my dad, brother, paternal grandparents, maternal grandpa, aunts and uncles) and it was hard not to take it personally." She also revealed that some of her family members have mental health issues, while her brother struggles with addiction. On Instagram, she expressed how relieved she was to hear from him for the first time in a long time. "To care about someone seemingly more than they care about themselves is exhausting," she wrote. Expanding her family was also a taxing experience for Roth.