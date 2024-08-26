Ben & Erin Napier's Unique Parenting Style Got Backlash From HGTV Viewers
Ben and Erin Napier's reputation seems to have soured with many HGTV fans of late. As such, it's no surprise that when Erin shared on Instagram that she would be keeping her kids off social media throughout high school, a number of people were quick to slam the idea.
To recap: Erin first let her followers know that her kids wouldn't be allowed to have their own social media accounts until they were much older back in May 2023. At the time, she posted an Instagram reel inviting parents who wanted to raise their children without social media to contact her. Two months later, she revealed why. In another Instagram post, she explained that she and Ben were launching Osprey — short for Old School Parents Raising Engaged Youth. Per Osprey's website, the Napiers' project is aimed at creating a community of parents who want to keep their kids offline.
Enter the backlash. Some slammed the idea as unrealistic, while others suggested there was something inherently wrong with the idea. In fact, one commenter hinted that the Napiers would be doing their kids a disservice because it may prevent them from making money on the platforms — if that was what they wanted to do. Another Instagram user vowed to stop watching the Napiers' show, "Home Town." Their reasoning? "If you're going to use your platform to promote regressive parenting, the thrill is gone," they complained. That said, it's worth noting that the experts on the matter see things differently.
One parenting expert is all for the Napiers' plan
While some social media users may see Ben and Erin Napier's choice to keep their kids away from the platforms as a bad move, Dr. Kim Van Dusen, PsyD, LMFT, RPT exclusively told Nicki Swift she's all for it. "As a mom and licensed child therapist, I really understand the dangers of the internet and social media access at a young age," she explained. Expanding on the dangers, Van Dusen, who is also the host of The Parentologist podcast, pointed out that kids' mental health, behavior, and attention were all at risk — not to mention the possibility of cyberbullying.
It's also worth noting that another scary possibility is stalking — a tragic truth the Napiers have actually had to contend with. As longtime "Home Town" fans will probably remember, on May 4, 2022, Erin took to Instagram to share that on that date the year prior, a stalker had shown up in Laurel, Mississippi, bought a house nearby, and told a number of people he planned to take care of their daughter, Helen Napier.
In the post, Erin explained that she had long been concerned about how social media may affect their family's safety and that the ordeal had proved her right. "It further validated what I already knew: protect your kids in the online world as much as you can," she wrote. We're not shocked that her first hint at Osprey came exactly one year after that post.
A total social media ban might backfire for the Napiers
While Dr. Kim Van Dusen exclusively told Nicki Swift that she agreed with the Napiers' reasoning behind keeping kids away from social media, the expert and blogger didn't entirely disagree with the detractors who questioned whether the goal was a realistic one, especially since most other teens would likely still have access. She seconded a notion that one Instagram user pointed out, that a social media-free family life could lead to more rebellious teens. For that reason, she advocated for a less extreme option, allowing teens to be online but with time limits and constant communication between them and their parents.
Of course, Erin Napier's followers will know that through Osprey, she wants to create a culture where social media might not actually be a norm for most teenagers. As she said at the community's launch, "We wanted Osprey to feel set apart in a way that feels like summer camp. Not in a way that feels like, 'You're the weird one. You're the only one that doesn't have it.' That is the thing that hurts, and it cuts so deep."
Time will tell if Erin and Ben Napier succeed in that or if they'll soften in their stance once their kids do hit their teens — though given their scary brush with a stalker in the past, it's not likely. As for the hate they've got for their decision, it wouldn't be the first time the Napiers were shaded by HGTV viewers.