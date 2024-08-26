Ben & Erin Napier's Unique Parenting Style Got Backlash From HGTV Viewers

Ben and Erin Napier's reputation seems to have soured with many HGTV fans of late. As such, it's no surprise that when Erin shared on Instagram that she would be keeping her kids off social media throughout high school, a number of people were quick to slam the idea.

To recap: Erin first let her followers know that her kids wouldn't be allowed to have their own social media accounts until they were much older back in May 2023. At the time, she posted an Instagram reel inviting parents who wanted to raise their children without social media to contact her. Two months later, she revealed why. In another Instagram post, she explained that she and Ben were launching Osprey — short for Old School Parents Raising Engaged Youth. Per Osprey's website, the Napiers' project is aimed at creating a community of parents who want to keep their kids offline.

Enter the backlash. Some slammed the idea as unrealistic, while others suggested there was something inherently wrong with the idea. In fact, one commenter hinted that the Napiers would be doing their kids a disservice because it may prevent them from making money on the platforms — if that was what they wanted to do. Another Instagram user vowed to stop watching the Napiers' show, "Home Town." Their reasoning? "If you're going to use your platform to promote regressive parenting, the thrill is gone," they complained. That said, it's worth noting that the experts on the matter see things differently.