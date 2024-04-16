The Tragic Truth About HGTV Stars Ben And Erin Napier

Husband and wife duo Ben and Erin Napier have made quite the name for themselves, restoring historic homes one by one in their charming hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, all while HGTV's "Home Town" cameras are rolling. "We made the pilot and assumed it probably won't be on TV, it was just for fun. And then it was on TV, and it was 2.2 million people watched it," Erin recalled during a 2021 interview with CBS News about how the couple landed their very own television show. And the good times just keep on rolling! In September 2023, HGTV announced Season 8 had just been greenlit. Erin later reshared the news on her Instagram Stories with a personal message that read, "Always grateful to be coming back to your TVs" (via Heavy). As one can imagine, as the couple's popularity soared, so did the Napiers' net worth.

Sadly, it's not been all stellar television ratings, successful spinoffs, and more money in the bank for the married couple and television personalities. The Napiers have experienced their fair share of tragedy and struggles as well. Here's the tragic truth about the Napiers.