Home Town's Erin Napier Reveals The Scary Ramifications Of Her Past Appendix Surgery

On the surface, Erin Napier appeared to have a near-perfect life, working on renovating homes alongside her husband Ben Napier on their reality series "Home Town" — but the HGTV star was struggling behind the scenes. For a decade, Erin was afflicted with an undiagnosed illness. "In the beginning, it would be 24 hours of terrible stomach pain and a low grade fever, and then it would disappear," she recalled to People in 2018. The pain and discomfort were accompanied by frustration, as the couple searched for answers to diagnose Erin's condition. "We went through everything, from doctors thinking it might be something really bad like cancer to saying it was in Erin's head," Ben said.

Eventually, an exploratory procedure revealed that Erin's organs were constricted which was caused by a perforated appendix. "The first time it happened, when I was 19, it just partially ruptured. Not enough to kill me, just enough to make me sick," the reality star told People. Once properly diagnosed, doctors were able to alleviate Erin's condition, but complications arose from the decade-long issue. Doctors believed it "wasn't likely" Erin could conceive, per People.

Fortunately, those worries turned out to be unfounded, as Erin and Ben had their first child, Helen, in 2018. They added to the family with baby Mae in 2021, per Us Weekly. Even though she was able to give birth, Erin still copes with unexpected issues from her previous illness.