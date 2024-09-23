Whatever Happened To Mama's Milkbox After Shark Tank?

"Shark Tank" Season 8 alum Elena Petzold introduced the Sharks to her breastfeeding apparel startup Mama's Milk Box back in January 2017. As a mother of two, Petzold launched her subscription-based service for trendy breastfeeding apparel after realizing how much of a struggle it was to find stylish and functional nursing clothes. Fans will remember hers was one of numerous subscription services to pitch in Season 8, including Bitsbox. Petzold asked the Sharks for a $200,000 investment in exchange for 20% equity in her business. Then, as always, the hard questions began.

After a rapid-fire number of inquiries from the panel of investors, it was revealed that Elena's business had only made $83,000 in sales. She argued that she hoped to scale it with the help of a Shark, but alas, things didn't go as planned. Those wealthy "Shark Tank" judges had serious concerns about her business model — particularly the cost of acquiring customers and managing inventory. When Elena couldn't answer basic questions about her financials, the Sharks backed out one by one, leaving Elena without a deal. But what happened after that? Unfortunately, Mama's Milk Box eventually folded.