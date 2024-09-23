Laura Loomer's Most Cringe-Worthy Makeup Fails

Laura Loomer is known for her far-right political beliefs and made headlines in 2017 when she interrupted a "Julius Caesar" production in Central Park because an actor dressed as Donald Trump was stabbed in one of the scenes, according to The New York Times. Still relatively unknown at the time, Loomer rushed the stage and yelled, "Stop the normalization of political violence against the right." She began making a name for herself when she ran for Congress in 2020 and got the attention of Trump. Although she lost, Loomer continues to espouse her super controversial opinions — and is not shy about making public appearances.

Unfortunately for her, being out in the open sets her up for criticism, and it's not just about her super-conservative views. Many couldn't help but notice Loomer's shocking plastic surgery transformation and, along with it, the times her makeup failed horrendously. In my 15+ years as a makeup artist, I have to say that some of her looks were jaw-dropping — and not in a good way. From overly-painted brows to wonky eyeliner, Loomer's makeup was far from right.