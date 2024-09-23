Laura Loomer's Most Cringe-Worthy Makeup Fails
Laura Loomer is known for her far-right political beliefs and made headlines in 2017 when she interrupted a "Julius Caesar" production in Central Park because an actor dressed as Donald Trump was stabbed in one of the scenes, according to The New York Times. Still relatively unknown at the time, Loomer rushed the stage and yelled, "Stop the normalization of political violence against the right." She began making a name for herself when she ran for Congress in 2020 and got the attention of Trump. Although she lost, Loomer continues to espouse her super controversial opinions — and is not shy about making public appearances.
Unfortunately for her, being out in the open sets her up for criticism, and it's not just about her super-conservative views. Many couldn't help but notice Loomer's shocking plastic surgery transformation and, along with it, the times her makeup failed horrendously. In my 15+ years as a makeup artist, I have to say that some of her looks were jaw-dropping — and not in a good way. From overly-painted brows to wonky eyeliner, Loomer's makeup was far from right.
Laura Loomer's uncanny valley makeup
Laura Loomer has been caught with some very poorly applied makeup over the years, but her 2019 look shared by the Loomer Fan Club was enough to give folks a jump scare. Standing next to her campaign consultant, Karen Giorno, Loomer's face looked ghastly white. The paleness was only highlighted by her super black eyebrows and smudged red lipstick. Her nose was strangely red, which made her look like a scarecrow. "What is she doing to her face?" an Instagram user wondered.
Perhaps Loomer was just ahead of the 2023 uncanny valley makeup trend, where TikTokers applied their makeup to look purposefully eerie. As described by Forbes, uncanny valley is a term used to describe an unsettling feeling when looking at a robot resembling a human. We know that Loomer is definitely a real person, but maybe she should try smizing just a tad bit to add some spark behind her eyes (And maybe choose a foundation that is a couple of shades darker to match her neck and chest).
Laura Loomer failed to draw within the lines
Laura Loomer's political stance may be unwavering, but the same can't be said about her eyeliner application. Liquid liner is admittedly one of the hardest products to use, and it's clear the outspoken activist has some practicing to do. Not only did she draw the product on super thick, but she failed to apply it evenly, resulting in one eye having a jagged line. She also failed to bring the liner toward the inner corner of that eye. That said, the other had a smoother transition.
Loomer's undereye area was also badly lined and looked like she had hastily gone over just the middle part with a black pencil. With just the liner and some mascara, her mistakes were glaringly obvious. If she had added some smokey eyeshadow, the wonky makeup would have been camouflaged better, but her bare lids were an uneven mess. Perhaps, between tweeting about Donald Trump and posting videos on Rumble, she simply had no time for a complete makeup job.
Laura Loomer woke up and chose heavy eyebrows
Holy eyebrows, Batman! Laura Loomer's bright red MAGA shirt and large black fedora weren't enough to distract from her garish makeup in an Instagram post shared by the Loomer Fan Club. The far-right journalist's eyebrows were drawn in with what looked like a black Sharpie and looked extremely harsh against her pale skin. Matching her shirt was a lipstick shade that was as equally jarring as her brows, and for her skin tone, less is more. With dark brows, red lips, and smoky brown eyeshadow, there was nothing great about Loomer's makeup application.
Given Loomer's skin tone, she would have looked better with softer colors. Eyebrows should be a shade or two lighter for those with black hair — not match it completely. And — while she may have wanted her lips to match her shirt — smokey eyes and red lipstick just don't work on everyone. We're talking to you, Loomer.
Laura Loomer's falsies were trying to run away
While going over Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' debate on Rumble, there was no debate that Laura Loomer's false eyelash application was a big fail. As she went on and on about the vice president's "boring, manufactured political spin," all I could see was one errant falsie floating away helplessly in the corner of her left eye. It looks like Loomer made a rookie mistake and fastened the lashes too close to her inner corners. How she didn't feel her lash flapping as she passionately ranted about how the media was out to get her is beyond me.
At least the rest of Loomer's makeup looked passable, and her eyebrows were a reasonable color. However, next time, she should do last looks before filming herself and invest in a magnifying mirror. Oh, and one more thing: never, ever use the tiny glue that comes with the lashes. It's Duo or bust.
Laura Loomer's lopsided makeup
One of these things is not like the other. It seems Laura Loomer has difficulty with symmetry when it comes to makeup, as is apparent in an Instagram post by the Loomer Fan Club. While posing next to fellow conservative Roger Stone, it was obvious that the right side of Loomer's face did not match the left. Her right eyebrow was drawn thicker than the other, making the left one appear smudged. The left eye was also noticeably bigger than the right, and it looked like she had curled the lashes on that side but forgot to curl the other.
Instead of bright red lipstick, Loomer chose a softer mauve shade instead, but it did nothing to detract from her puffy pout. "Lips looking a little creepy Laura," an Instagram user wrote. Her inflated mouth aside, Loomer's makeup looked like two people applied it without checking each other's work. Too bad Stone didn't give her a heads-up before taking the pic.