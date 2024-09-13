Laura Loomer's Plastic Surgery Transformation Is A Shocking Sight

Donald Trump caused quite a stir when he brought incendiary right-wing activist Laura Loomer along with him to visit firefighters on September 11, 2024. Loomer's presence was puzzling because she was a staunch Islamaphobe who previously claimed 9/11 was an "inside job," per CNN. In fact, Loomer was almost one of the controversial people included on Trump's staff. In April 2023, The New York Times reported that he wanted Loomer to join his upcoming campaign team, but she was ultimately left off the list. "The president knows I have always been a Trump loyalist and that I'm committed to helping him win re-election in 2024," she told the outlet at the time.

When people noticed Loomer accompanying Trump during Patriot Day, they could not help but notice how much plastic surgery had changed her appearance. A viral tweet made the rounds on X, formerly Twitter, that had users aghast. "Laura loomer's evolution from an average looking human to Jigsaw has to be one of the craziest things I've ever seen," a user wrote while including an old snap of the right-wing pundit alongside a more recent photo which had been heavily photoshopped — and was originally shared in 2023. Members of the Twitterati started piling on, as some referred to Loomer as a new member of the Trump staffers who look like Trump.

Laura loomer's evolution from an average looking human to Jigsaw has to be one of the craziest things I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/SOa1gdjIrG — Czarina (@fishontherun2) September 11, 2024

The photo causing the most buzz may have been altered, but people have been commenting on Loomer's botched cosmetic procedures for years. In fact, she had been quite open in the past about going under the knife.