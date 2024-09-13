Laura Loomer's Plastic Surgery Transformation Is A Shocking Sight
Donald Trump caused quite a stir when he brought incendiary right-wing activist Laura Loomer along with him to visit firefighters on September 11, 2024. Loomer's presence was puzzling because she was a staunch Islamaphobe who previously claimed 9/11 was an "inside job," per CNN. In fact, Loomer was almost one of the controversial people included on Trump's staff. In April 2023, The New York Times reported that he wanted Loomer to join his upcoming campaign team, but she was ultimately left off the list. "The president knows I have always been a Trump loyalist and that I'm committed to helping him win re-election in 2024," she told the outlet at the time.
When people noticed Loomer accompanying Trump during Patriot Day, they could not help but notice how much plastic surgery had changed her appearance. A viral tweet made the rounds on X, formerly Twitter, that had users aghast. "Laura loomer's evolution from an average looking human to Jigsaw has to be one of the craziest things I've ever seen," a user wrote while including an old snap of the right-wing pundit alongside a more recent photo which had been heavily photoshopped — and was originally shared in 2023. Members of the Twitterati started piling on, as some referred to Loomer as a new member of the Trump staffers who look like Trump.
The photo causing the most buzz may have been altered, but people have been commenting on Loomer's botched cosmetic procedures for years. In fact, she had been quite open in the past about going under the knife.
Laura Loomer's nose job
Similar to fellow right-winger Kristi Noem's transformation, Laura Loomer's change in appearance has been staggering. Unlike others who have been mum about whether or not they had work done, Loomer was forthright about getting an assist from a surgeon. In July 2017, she took to Instagram to talk about a rhinoplasty procedure. "I am so excited for my nose job!!" she wrote at the time [via Forward]. "How could anyone say no to this? It's life changing."
Loomer's surgeon was Dr. Joseph Pober, who also had a strong affinity for Donald Trump. "I see no reason not to be the pro-Trump plastic surgeon," Pober said in a joint interview with Loomer for BuzzFeed News in July 2017. "I think having a beautiful nose for whatever reason is a fantastic thing," he added. Loomer had come under fire as rumors swirled that she paid for the procedure by using money from a crowdfunding campaign that was meant for another Trumpster who needed surgery after being attacked. She vehemently denied those claims. That same month, Pober had shared photos of Loomer's lip injections to his Instagram page.
Being open about going under the knife backfired on Loomer, as she was roasted by anti-Trumpsters as she continued to receive cosmetic procedures over the years. "Laura Loomer's face is what happens when you pick your plastic surgeon based on their political affiliation," an X user wrote in 2020. "Anti-Islam conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer flaunts new face, plastic surgeries in horrifying Mar-a-lago photo-op," another tweeted in 2021. Even fellow right-wingers started to turn on Loomer over time.
Feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene
Days before meeting up with Donald Trump as he greeted firefighters on September 11, Laura Loomer was at the center of controversy for a racist tweet she wrote about Trump's political opponent. "If Kamala Harris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center," Loomer wrote on X on September 8. Understandably, this brought a deluge of online backlash, even from fellow Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene. "This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA," Greene responded. "This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever." Naturally, Loomer felt compelled to respond, as she fired back at Greene. "MTG is 2 faced ... Now she's irrelevant and she's lashing out because she is jealous," Loomer tweeted alongside a video of Greene.
Seeing the right-wingers duke it out online delighted many X users. Several of which used it as an opportunity to take jabs at post-surgery Loomer. "Marjorie Trailer Greene and Lauren Loomer fighting was not on my card for 2024 Who do you think will win?" one tweeted while posting side-by-side snaps of the two — including the photoshopped/post-surgery Loomer snap. Another tweet referred to them as "our modern day Romy and Michelle."