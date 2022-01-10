Donald Trump Reportedly Included These Controversial People In Oval Office Staff Meetings

Donald Trump is someone who took his popularity and his poll ratings while he was in the White House very seriously. After all, the former president did make a point to repeat that his inauguration crowd was supposedly much bigger than the crowd that Barack Obama saw back in 2008. "I made a speech. I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, million and a half people," he said, according to Vox.

A poll also suggested that poll numbers are actually very favorable to him. He told Fox Business that this is helping him to make his decision on whether or not he wants to run for office again in 2024. He said, "I think if I run, I'll get it. So if I decide to run, I'll get it very easily. Most people have said that if I run, they won't run against me."

With that said, it seems like Trump also pays attention to the opinions of those people that he likes to keep close around him. And that's not just his wife Melania Trump, his family members, or his most senior advisors. Apparently, also included a lot of outsiders during his Oval Office staff meetings, much to the surprise of both his fans and his critics.