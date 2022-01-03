How Did Donald Trump Fare In A New Presidential Poll?

While we can't call it a comeback quite yet, the New York Post believes Donald Trump's odds of winning the Republican party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election are promising. In fact, Trump has quite the lead in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, which sees him way above Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis, who a lot of people believe might be Trump's biggest opponent. Some even believe that Trump resents DeSantis because of his popularity in the state of Florida. More than 54% of those polled said they would choose Trump as the next candidate for the Republican party, while only 11% chose DeSantis. Another 8% said they would vote for former Vice President Mike Pence.

And while Trump hasn't given his final answer on whether or not he's throwing his name in the hat for 2024, he won't be leaving his supporters on the edge of their seats for too long. "I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms," Trump told Fox News in an interview back on November 8. With that said, we have a feeling that we'll be hearing a lot of both Trump and DeSantis' names in the same sentences in the weeks and months ahead.