How Did Donald Trump Fare In A New Presidential Poll?
Soon after former President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term in the White House in a fiercely contested battle against now-President Joe Biden, a lot of pundits and critics alike believed that Trump would fade from the spotlight and perhaps even retire, as detailed by Market Watch. Clearly, that didn't happen. Trump is still making plenty of headlines, and while he's definitely got the backing of his loyal supporters, some of them recently booed him when he revealed that he had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine booster.
Despite that, Trump has been dropping one hint after another that he plans on running for office again in 2024, even though his former top White House adviser John Kelly doesn't think he'll do it. With that said, though, Trump told Fox Business in an interview back in December, "I think if I run, I'll get it. Look, I have a 94, 95%, even in the CPAC [Conservative Political Action Conference], I had a 98% approval rating," he explained. "So if I decide to run, I'll get it very easily. Most people have said that if I run, they won't run against me."
So, with Trump looking to reclaim his job as the president of the United States, how do his poll numbers compare to other possible Republican nominees for candidacy? The answer might surprise you.
Trump has a major lead over DeSantis, but how long will it last?
While we can't call it a comeback quite yet, the New York Post believes Donald Trump's odds of winning the Republican party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election are promising. In fact, Trump has quite the lead in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, which sees him way above Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis, who a lot of people believe might be Trump's biggest opponent. Some even believe that Trump resents DeSantis because of his popularity in the state of Florida. More than 54% of those polled said they would choose Trump as the next candidate for the Republican party, while only 11% chose DeSantis. Another 8% said they would vote for former Vice President Mike Pence.
And while Trump hasn't given his final answer on whether or not he's throwing his name in the hat for 2024, he won't be leaving his supporters on the edge of their seats for too long. "I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms," Trump told Fox News in an interview back on November 8. With that said, we have a feeling that we'll be hearing a lot of both Trump and DeSantis' names in the same sentences in the weeks and months ahead.