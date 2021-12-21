Why Did Donald Trump's Supporters Just Boo Him?

Whenever Donald Trump makes an appearance at one of his packed rallies, his supporters still show him the kind of excitement and support that he used to get before he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. In fact, he was met with complete adulation at his rally in Perry, Georgia back in September and again in Iowa in October.

Because there has been so much speculation about whether or not the former president will make another bid for the White House in 2024, he recently embarked on a "History Tour" with his friend and former Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly. During his stop in Orlando, Florida Trump dropped a pretty big hint about his future plans. "I said loud and clear. We won the first time, and the second time we won by even more," he told the crowd, apparently falsely suggesting he won the 2020 election, per the Orlando Sentinel. "And it looks like we might have to think about very strongly a third time."

However, it seems like some of those positive vibes might have fizzled out during Trump's stop in Dallas when the crowd appeared to jeer him for making this admission.