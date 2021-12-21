Why Did Donald Trump's Supporters Just Boo Him?
Whenever Donald Trump makes an appearance at one of his packed rallies, his supporters still show him the kind of excitement and support that he used to get before he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. In fact, he was met with complete adulation at his rally in Perry, Georgia back in September and again in Iowa in October.
Because there has been so much speculation about whether or not the former president will make another bid for the White House in 2024, he recently embarked on a "History Tour" with his friend and former Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly. During his stop in Orlando, Florida Trump dropped a pretty big hint about his future plans. "I said loud and clear. We won the first time, and the second time we won by even more," he told the crowd, apparently falsely suggesting he won the 2020 election, per the Orlando Sentinel. "And it looks like we might have to think about very strongly a third time."
However, it seems like some of those positive vibes might have fizzled out during Trump's stop in Dallas when the crowd appeared to jeer him for making this admission.
Donald Trump's fans were not happy about his vaccination status
According to CNN, during their Dallas stop as part of their nationwide "History Tour," Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly turned to the topic of COVID-19 vaccines during their discussion. In a video from No Spin News on Twitter, O'Reilly stated that both he and the former president are vaccinated before turning to Trump and asking him, "Did you get the booster?" Soon after Trump replied with a yes, the audience began to boo him, to which he responded with, "Don't, don't, don't, don't, don't." He then pointed to the supposed jesters in the crowd and said, "That's all right, it's a very tiny group over there."
And while the "very tiny group" didn't seem pleased with the fact that Trump got his booster shot against COVID-19, he has encouraged his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the past. "I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it. And a lot of those people voted for me, frankly," Trump said on Fox News back in March, per NPR. "But, you know, again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also. But it's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine, and it's something that works."