Did Donald Trump Really Ask For This While Being Treated For COVID?

It's been over a year since then-president Donald Trump first contracted COVID-19 and was temporarily hospitalized with the disease. And yet, news about the event and the former president's treatment hasn't stopped rolling in. Not only has it been reported that Trump had tested positive for COVID before the presidential debates (which he has denied), but reports are also coming in of some head-scratching requests he allegedly made while in the hospital.

Trump has denied that he was ever seriously ill with COVID-19, though he was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center to receive treatment, which included a hard-to-come-by antibody cocktail, per The Washington Post. He also made it clear while he was there that he was still hard at work, including by staging a photograph of himself signing his name on a blank sheet of paper, according to Vox, and riding around the block with his Secret Service to wave at his supporters, via Vogue.

Now, reporters are saying Trump asked for a few other confusing items while at Walter Reed.