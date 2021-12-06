Did Donald Trump Really Ask For This While Being Treated For COVID?
It's been over a year since then-president Donald Trump first contracted COVID-19 and was temporarily hospitalized with the disease. And yet, news about the event and the former president's treatment hasn't stopped rolling in. Not only has it been reported that Trump had tested positive for COVID before the presidential debates (which he has denied), but reports are also coming in of some head-scratching requests he allegedly made while in the hospital.
Trump has denied that he was ever seriously ill with COVID-19, though he was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center to receive treatment, which included a hard-to-come-by antibody cocktail, per The Washington Post. He also made it clear while he was there that he was still hard at work, including by staging a photograph of himself signing his name on a blank sheet of paper, according to Vox, and riding around the block with his Secret Service to wave at his supporters, via Vogue.
Now, reporters are saying Trump asked for a few other confusing items while at Walter Reed.
Donald Trump wanted his favorite food
Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former chief of staff, is adding his own memoir to the ever-growing stack of Trump Administration tell-alls, and in it, he apparently includes some tasty deets on Trump's stay at Walter Reed Medical Center when the former president contracted COVID-19. White House reporter for The New York Times, Maggie Haberman tweeted on December 3 that Meadows' book claimed that when he started to feel the positive effects of his treatments, he asked for his favorite snack. "Trump had McDonald's brought to Walter Reed after the Regeneron started kicking in," Haberman tweeted. She added, "They had to eat with face shields on at the doctor's orders, which didn't thrill any of them."
It's a pretty funny tidbit, but not that surprising given Trump's famous love for the fast-food chain. According to Eater, Trump even asked the White House chef to make their own versions of Mcdonald's burgers and fries and served a feast of McDonald's to college football champions he hosted at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When you know what you like, you know what you like, we guess.