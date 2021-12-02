What Donald Trump Thinks Is The Most Embarrassing Moment In US History

Donald Trump got very candid again during an interview with Britain's "GB News" released on December 1, where he bluntly told British politician Nigel Farage he believed "the withdrawal from Afghanistan... was the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country." The withdrawal happened in August and saw the Taliban instantly take over the country. President Joe Biden was widely criticized for the move, but defended his choice.

Trump also shared that he didn't approve of "what's happening with [the U.S.] borders," telling Farage, "You look at the cost of energy, we were energy independent and we no longer are. You look at so many different things, you and I could talk all day, and it's a shame what's happened to the United States."

But while Trump wasn't complimentary of Biden, he did gush over himself. He claimed his administration "brought the country to a level it's never seen before" and believes he did "an amazing job" as president.

But this is far from the first time Trump has called out Biden, particularly for the way he handled the crisis in Afghanistan. In an August tweemail (via Washington Examiner), Trump called for "Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy."

So, the Biden's probably won't be on the Trumps' Christmas card list this year then...