What Donald Trump Thinks Is The Most Embarrassing Moment In US History
Donald Trump isn't one to hold back when he has an opinion on something, as he's well known for voicing his thoughts very openly — whether it's solicited or not. Trump has repeatedly shared his thoughts on the Biden administration (but not on Twitter) since leaving the White House in January, admitting he's no fan of the way Joe Biden has been running the country.
"We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad — but none of us even imagined just how bad they would be, and how far left they would go," Trump said while addressing his supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February (via CNBC). Trump then went on to call Biden's first month in power "the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history."
Well, now, Trump is sharing what he believes is the most embarrassing moment in the history of the nation — and it may come as no surprise to hear it happened under current president (and Trump's basically sworn enemy) Biden's watch.
Donald Trump slams Joe Biden's handling of Afghanistan
Donald Trump got very candid again during an interview with Britain's "GB News" released on December 1, where he bluntly told British politician Nigel Farage he believed "the withdrawal from Afghanistan... was the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country." The withdrawal happened in August and saw the Taliban instantly take over the country. President Joe Biden was widely criticized for the move, but defended his choice.
Trump also shared that he didn't approve of "what's happening with [the U.S.] borders," telling Farage, "You look at the cost of energy, we were energy independent and we no longer are. You look at so many different things, you and I could talk all day, and it's a shame what's happened to the United States."
But while Trump wasn't complimentary of Biden, he did gush over himself. He claimed his administration "brought the country to a level it's never seen before" and believes he did "an amazing job" as president.
But this is far from the first time Trump has called out Biden, particularly for the way he handled the crisis in Afghanistan. In an August tweemail (via Washington Examiner), Trump called for "Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy."
So, the Biden's probably won't be on the Trumps' Christmas card list this year then...