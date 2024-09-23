Sad Details About Hallmark Star Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete has a lot going for her. As the daughter of "Sesame Street" actor Matt Robinson and Hollywood agent Dolores Robinson, Holly had a privileged upbringing for which she's grateful. "I mostly remember really really good times, block parties, great neighbors, tasty[k]akes, cookouts, my cousin Kelly, our pet dog, cat, snake and hamster," she captioned an Instagram post about her childhood. Her adult life, on the other hand, was filled with a lot more obstacles.

In her youth, Holly watched as her father suffered from Parkinson's at a time when little was known about the degenerative disease. She witnessed his struggle for two decades until he died at age 65. Then Holly's brother was also diagnosed giving the family another stroke of bad luck. However, she drew from Matt Robinson III's positivity to become an advocate, turning her anger and grief into a force for good. Unfortunately, Parkinson's wasn't the only neurological disorder to hit her family.

Holly's oldest son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was a toddler in the early aughts, a diagnosis that turned her life upside-down and nearly ended her marriage to former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete. But after they came to terms with the condition and learned more about it, the Peetes got on the same page again and did what they did with Parkinson's — became activists. She endured all that while also facing racism at work. But through it all, Holly has used her voice to fight for her beliefs and important causes.