The Out Of Touch Chip Gaines Moments That Had HGTV Fans Rolling Their Eyes

On the OG "Fixer Upper" and its successors, Chip Gaines is an outspoken goofball, while Joanna Gaines is calm and pragmatic. This well-trodden, sitcom-like dynamic helped the couple build a media and lifestyle empire, but Chip's antics have become tiresome to some critics.

There are some savage Reddit threads dedicated to roasting Chip, with titles such as "Can we talk about how Chip Gaines is a low value male?" and "Can Chip Gaines ever NOT be obnoxious?" The answers to these questions were "Yes" and "No," as numerous naysayers chimed in to share their opinions about the contractor's screwball personality. "I would never hire someone with that behavior. Is he just desperate for attention or is he not self aware enough to regulate his behavior for whatever reason?" one Redditor wrote. "Yes he is so irritating! He acts like [Joanna's] child, not her husband," read another comment.

Some fans are also worried about Chip and Joanna becoming different people from the couple who made viewers fall in love with the rustic farmhouse aesthetic. When the couple took on a massive renovation project for "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse," one Instagrammer expressed disappointment in the miniseries' concept. "It was fun when the fixed up house that REALLY needed it. Now it's just renovating expensive houses," they wrote. In his book "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff," Chip reveals that it irks him when fans beg him and Joanna not to change. "Guys, listen, we have changed," he writes. This became evident when he made a tone-deaf comment about money.