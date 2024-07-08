Relationship Expert Tells Us The Unexpected Green Flags In Chip And Joanna Gaines' Relationship

HGTV might be all about model homes, but it seems they're also in the business of showcasing model marriages. Case in point: Chip and Joanna Gaines. The "Fixer Upper" stars have been thriving as a house-flipping duo since 2013, and it appears their marriage doesn't need much renovating — at least according to a relationship expert.

Chip and Joanna met in 2001 and tied the knot in 2003, the same year they flipped their first house. Fast forward two decades, and they've got a booming business and a rock-solid marriage. "I would say, as we're getting older, I'm shifting and I'm more like Chip, and Chip is more like me," Joanna told People when they celebrated their 20 years of marriage. "Jo and I are in this beautiful moment — we're evolving into each other," Chip chimed in. "It's the second part of our marriage." At the 2019 INBOUND conference, the two also admitted that they don't have much in common, but that's exactly why their marriage works. "We're this odd yin and yang, this whole opposites attract," Chip said (via People). "We're a lot stronger and powerful when we're pulling together, as opposites to pulling against each other. We're a powerful force when we operate like that."

Surprisingly, the two also confessed to breaking up early on in their romance. But here they are, still going strong. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, said that the breakup was actually a good thing — a green flag, if you will, in their relationship.