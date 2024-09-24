The Truth About What Happened To Hello Prenup After Shark Tank
Hello Prenup founders Julia Rodgers and Sarabeth Jaffe marched up to the wealthy "Shark Tank" judges wearing wedding dresses. But wait — hear us out. Rodgers and Jaffe, a divorce attorney and software engineer, helmed a do-it-yourself prenup business geared toward helping couples sort out and protect their financial interests before signing on the dotted line. "Hello Prenup is the first digital platform to allow couples to create a prenuptial agreement in hours instead of months, and for a fraction of the cost," Rodgers said during their proposal. And while the judges were impressed by the creativity that went into their display, they almost lost them due to barely cracking $20,000 in "lifetime sales."
Ultimately, Nirav Tolia, founder of Nextdoor, saw past their trickling start and extended them a financial boost. For roughly a third of the company, he proposed an offer of $150,000 before they countered with an offer of a 20% cut and bid to get a second shark in on the deal. In the end, they yielded to Tolia's original percentage, split between him and Kevin O'Leary. The sharks even made things official by tossing Rodgers and Jaffe a bouquet of flowers. How adorable! Of course, securing investments on "Shark Tank" doesn't always mean a business will thrive. Between scamming "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs who blow through investments and an unpredictable market, failures are commonplace.
Fortunately, this hasn't been Hello Prenup's journey.
Hello Prenup has taken over the prenup biz
Hello Prenup wasn't immediately a financial success for Julia Rodgers and Sarabeth Jaffe, but they have since recouped their initial "Shark Tank" investment several times over. During a follow-up episode, the entrepreneurs revealed they're making about $3 million per year as of 2024. But the sky's the limit, according to Nirav Tolia. "This is a company that could go to hundreds of millions of dollars in the next few years," he said, according to Suffolk University, whose law department has since joined forces with the company, in addition to LegalZoom. However, snagging some big-name entities to support the platform isn't the only measure of Rodgers and Jaffe's success by a long shot!
Unsurprisingly, Hello Prenup is also making a splash across social media — especially on TikTok, where they've managed to make the topic of prenups fun. Between analyzing celeb couples who got married without prenups – i.e., a very, very bad decision, to interviewing everyday couples who've chosen to employ their services, their account is filled with a variety of prenup and wedding-related content. For "Shark Tank" fans, however, nothing compares to the sporadic pop-ups by Kevin O'Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, as he coats his premarital advice in his signature charm. "My best relationship advice is to think about the future," he said in a video. "Ask each other before you get married, 'Can we talk about money,' which, by the way, is my favorite topic." Yeah, we know!