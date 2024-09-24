The Truth About What Happened To Hello Prenup After Shark Tank

Hello Prenup founders Julia Rodgers and Sarabeth Jaffe marched up to the wealthy "Shark Tank" judges wearing wedding dresses. But wait — hear us out. Rodgers and Jaffe, a divorce attorney and software engineer, helmed a do-it-yourself prenup business geared toward helping couples sort out and protect their financial interests before signing on the dotted line. "Hello Prenup is the first digital platform to allow couples to create a prenuptial agreement in hours instead of months, and for a fraction of the cost," Rodgers said during their proposal. And while the judges were impressed by the creativity that went into their display, they almost lost them due to barely cracking $20,000 in "lifetime sales."

Ultimately, Nirav Tolia, founder of Nextdoor, saw past their trickling start and extended them a financial boost. For roughly a third of the company, he proposed an offer of $150,000 before they countered with an offer of a 20% cut and bid to get a second shark in on the deal. In the end, they yielded to Tolia's original percentage, split between him and Kevin O'Leary. The sharks even made things official by tossing Rodgers and Jaffe a bouquet of flowers. How adorable! Of course, securing investments on "Shark Tank" doesn't always mean a business will thrive. Between scamming "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs who blow through investments and an unpredictable market, failures are commonplace.

Fortunately, this hasn't been Hello Prenup's journey.