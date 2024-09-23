We Know Why Carrie Underwood Looks So Different In New Pics (& It's Not What You Think)
Carrie Underwood is no stranger to getting glammed up for all sorts of red carpet events so it wasn't a surprise to see her with a face full of makeup while fishing with her husband Mike Fisher. In a September 13 Instagram post, Underwood shared a carousel of the two on a boat proudly holding up their catches. "Had the BEST day today fly fishing in Montana! Thanks to our epic guide, Jason, for the expertise! What a day!" In the photos, the "Before He Cheats" singer looked almost unrecognizable, and as an expert makeup artist, I was able to pinpoint why.
While Underwood often sports a smokey eye look, her shadow is usually softened with some light shimmer on her lids. However, in her fishing pics, she seemed to have darkened her eye area with a brown shade that closed them up instead of making them appear wider. Her eyebrows were also drawn in darker than usual, adding to her overall changed appearance. "I think she is great but all honesty I can't recognize her. She is and always has been so naturally beautiful. So much surgery here and new teeth maybe????" a fan wondered. Underwood did open up about an accident in 2017 that left her with more than 40 stitches to her face, so that might have altered her appearance since, but her heavy makeup and larger lips as of late are definitely not helping those years-long plastic surgery rumors.
Carrie Underwood's overly bronzed makeup was somethin' bad
Carrie Underwood again looked unrecognizable in an Instagram video shared on September 21. Instead of her usual soft glam, her face was a deep bronze shade that looked like a spray tan gone wrong. This wasn't just the J.Lo glow that was popularized by Jennifer Lopez in the Y2K era. We're talking Ross Gellar-brown when he misused the spray tan machine in an episode of "Friends."
We've seen Underwood without makeup several times and she looks absolutely gorgeous. And while we fully support her love of a good beat face, the bronzer, this time, was overboard and took on a muddy appearance. A fan wrote, "I get that she's making a video but seriously!!!" Another noted, "Those lips are getting bigger."
It's true that you can fake plumper lips with liner, several different shades of lipstick, and gloss. But, fans aren't buying that Underwood never beefed them up with fillers — and there's absolutely no shame in getting them. When asked about the plastic surgery rumors, the country star told Redbook in 2018, "It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it."