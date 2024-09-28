Once upon a time, many were worried that all Jax Taylor's life would amount to was a life serving Pumptinis and having meltdowns in the back alley of SUR. That all seemed to change when Southern belle Brittany Cartwright entered his life, ending an era of him sleeping around with 20-somethings in West Hollywood and leaving a trail of havoc in his wake. Taylor seemed to have met his match with Cartwright, who seemingly tamed his bad boy ways and domesticated him enough to where he eventually popped the question.

But married life wasn't exactly the best days of their life — despite what the catchy "Vanderpump Rules" theme song would say. A wedding and a baby couldn't fix the cracks in their relationship, from their struggle to communicate to the scars of Taylor's cheating past. After nearly a decade together, the couple called it quits in 2024 when Cartwright filed for divorce.

But how exactly did they get to that point? Raise your glasses high — because we're breaking down the rise and fall of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's relationship.