Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Is Seriously Shady

Kevin O'Leary often calls himself "Mr. Wonderful" on "Shark Tank," but he isn't so great. Known for his abrasive nature, he's not afraid of getting into screaming matches during the hopefuls' pitches or with his fellow investors. A Reddit user vented, "He will constantly yell and shout and be mean to entrepreneurs for no reason, talks over them, interrupts other sharks, has no patience to hear them out properly, gets irritated. I watched the Kitchen Safe pitch, where he just again and again called the product 'crap,' till the entrepreneur started tearing up, then yelled at the entrepreneur to not cry and 'be a man.'"

If you ask him, however, O'Leary thinks his shady side is a gift, even though he once made the worst "Shark Tank" deal ever. "There's a reason people call me Mr. Wonderful. Because I tell the truth and the truth sometimes hurts but it's still the truth. I look at it this way. I prefer deals where I have control, 51%," he told Pop Culture Passionistas. He added, "I'm here to make money, not friends. If you want friends, buy a dog." Sure, he's a multi-millionaire who donates to charity, but that doesn't detract from the many times O'Leary has been super shady.