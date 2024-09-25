The Feud Between Lauren Boebert And Marjorie Taylor Greene, Explained

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a history of beefing with other politicians, and her feud with Lauren Boebert was among the most personal. The pair used to get along and even jointly heckled President Joe Biden in April 2022 during his State of the Union by starting a "build the wall" chant. Later, the two women almost came to blows in a congressional bathroom on the first day of the new Congress. According to witnesses who spoke to the Daily Beast, Greene took issue with Boebert's lack of loyalty in backing Kevin McCarthy. "You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for speaker, Lauren?" an observer recalled Greene saying. "That's when Lauren said, 'Don't be ugly' [and] ran out like a little schoolgirl," another source dished to the outlet. Apparently, the scene was so heated that bystanders had to intervene to ensure the altercation did not turn physical.

Tensions reached a fever pitch on the House floor in June 2023. Boebert called out Greene for bashing her to the press. Greene responded by calling her "a little b***h," according to the Daily Beast. This occurred as Boebert was attempting to introduce an article to move toward impeaching Biden. According to Greene, Boebert showed her shady side by stealing her work.

It wasn't just a case of high emotions that caused Greene to slam Boebert, as she doubled down weeks later. "She has genuinely been a nasty little b***h to me," the Georgian politician told Semafor in June 2023. "I told her exactly what I think about her." Those comments ultimately cost Greene.