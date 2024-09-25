The Feud Between Lauren Boebert And Marjorie Taylor Greene, Explained
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a history of beefing with other politicians, and her feud with Lauren Boebert was among the most personal. The pair used to get along and even jointly heckled President Joe Biden in April 2022 during his State of the Union by starting a "build the wall" chant. Later, the two women almost came to blows in a congressional bathroom on the first day of the new Congress. According to witnesses who spoke to the Daily Beast, Greene took issue with Boebert's lack of loyalty in backing Kevin McCarthy. "You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for speaker, Lauren?" an observer recalled Greene saying. "That's when Lauren said, 'Don't be ugly' [and] ran out like a little schoolgirl," another source dished to the outlet. Apparently, the scene was so heated that bystanders had to intervene to ensure the altercation did not turn physical.
Tensions reached a fever pitch on the House floor in June 2023. Boebert called out Greene for bashing her to the press. Greene responded by calling her "a little b***h," according to the Daily Beast. This occurred as Boebert was attempting to introduce an article to move toward impeaching Biden. According to Greene, Boebert showed her shady side by stealing her work.
It wasn't just a case of high emotions that caused Greene to slam Boebert, as she doubled down weeks later. "She has genuinely been a nasty little b***h to me," the Georgian politician told Semafor in June 2023. "I told her exactly what I think about her." Those comments ultimately cost Greene.
Why Marjorie Taylor Greene was removed from the House Freedom Caucus
After their heated exchange on the House floor, the friction between Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene caught the attention of other GOP members. "A fistfight could break out at any moment," fellow Congress member Tim Burchett told the Daily Beast in July 2023, only weeks after their public fracas. "It's entertaining to think that a fistfight could break out .... I kind of dig that," Burchett continued.
Boebert was not quick to forgive or forget being called a "b***h" publicly, and in July 2023, she moved to have Greene removed from the board of the House Freedom Caucus — a collection of Republicans who vehemently supported Donald Trump. To Greene's chagrin, Boebert was successful. Other caucus members believed that Greene had made her own bed.
Congress member Andy Harris confirmed that Greene's shady words about Boebert were what led to her expulsion from the Freedom Caucus. "I think the straw that broke the camel's back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should," Harris told Politico in July 2023 when asked about Greene being voted out. He added that it was particularly distasteful for Greene to utter those words toward another female member of the board. Unsurprisingly, the feud between Boebert and Greene did not die down.
Delighting in the other's misery
To bolster her chances at reelection in Colorado, Lauren Boebert changed districts. An unofficial straw poll held in January did not bode well for Boebert's chances, as she came in fifth place. Marjorie Taylor Greene used that news to needle her longtime nemesis. "I think she's got to earn those people's support. I saw that she came in fifth place in the straw poll over the weekend, which she should be very concerned about," she told The Hill at the time. Not long after, Boebert managed to throw some shade at Greene following a public blunder.
At a House Oversight Committee meeting in May, Greene exchanged verbal jabs with Congress member Jasmine Crockett. "I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading," she told Crockett, according to Politico. Later in the session, Crockett fired back, referencing "a bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body" in a subtle jab at Greene. Boebert emphasized how ill-behaved Greene had acted. "It was embarrassing what was going on," she told reporters afterward, according to Newsweek. In order to drive her point home, Boebert had been the only Republican to vote yes on a Democrat motion during the meeting. "I just wanna apologize to the American people. I don't think this is the best use of our time when we are squabbling," Boebert said, referring to Greene's catty outburst with Crockett.