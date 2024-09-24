Brett Favre's Tragic Health Diagnosis Rocks The Sports World

Brett Favre was one of the biggest stars of the NFL but his sad fall from grace was a hard pill to swallow for many of his fans. On September 24, the retired football player testified in court in front of the House Ways and Means Committee regarding his alleged misappropriation of Mississippi state funds when he revealed a shocking health diagnosis, per NBC News. While pleading his innocence, he stated, "Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's." Favre continued, "This is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor running the company pleaded guilty to taking (public) money for his own use."

The drug in question was called Prevacus, and while it's unclear how much of his own money Favre invested, if any at all, CBS reported in 2022 that the former Packers quarterback was caught in some shady dealings at his home. Favre reportedly had the CEO of the pharma company, Jacob VanLandingham, pitch the drug to state officials who had allegedly offered $2 million from Mississippi's Department of Human Services.

As reported by Mississippi Today, VanLandingham has since pleaded guilty, but Favre's case is still ongoing — and his Parkinson's diagnosis reveal may do little to sway the public's opinion.