The Transformation Of Johnny Depp's Teeth Has Heads Turning

Back in the early 1990s, when the Viper Room was the hottest spot on the Sunset Strip and packed full of all the coolest kids, its owner, Johnny Depp, was a bona fide Hollywood heartthrob. However, hard partying and heavy smoking took their toll, resulting in Depp morphing into his idol, Keith Richards, complete with the musician's early '70s rotten brown smile.

When ranking celebs with the worst teeth, Depp is right up there with Steve Buscemi and his crooked, yellowed gnashers. And for years, he seemingly couldn't care less. "I've got loads of cavities," Depp boasted to Premiere magazine in 1995. "I had a root canal done eight years ago that's unfinished. It's like a rotten little stub."

Over the decades, as Depp's smile deteriorated, so did his general appearance. But he's been upping his physical game recently. In April 2024, Depp underwent an eye-popping hair transformation, and he appears to be working hard to reverse some of the damage he wreaked on his leading-man looks. Something that's much needed given the fallout from his humiliating legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. Those resulted in Disney canceling Depp, reportedly bringing his hugely profitable stint as Captain Sparrow to a screeching halt. Still, following a supposed time in exile, Depp's career has shown ever-increasing signs of getting back on track (although some would dispute that it was ever really off in the first place). Either way, he's also getting his smile back on track, and the transformation of Depp's teeth has heads turning.