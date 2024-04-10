Johnny Depp's Eye-Popping Hair Transformation Is An Eerie Callback To His Amber Heard Era

Johnny Depp appears to be embracing a brand-new era! In a move that no one saw coming, Depp has traded his long tresses for a hairdo that we haven't seen since he and Amber Heard were an item. Could this be Depp's way of telling the world he's moving on and shedding the remnants of his dark past? Or perhaps it's merely a change-up for the silver screen?

It's been a hot minute since Depp has been in the limelight, especially after he duked it out in court with Heard. In case you need a refresher, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star sued his ex for defamation due to an op-ed she published in The Washington Post in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard, in turn, countersued him for making false accusations. Depp ended up winning the case, earning him over $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Following the courtroom drama that everyone touted as the "trial of the century," Depp had noticeably laid low, barring a massive Dior Fragrance campaign, a tour with the Hollywood Vampires, participation in a foreign film, and a confusing appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs that had everyone seething. But now, the actor has resurfaced with a fresh new look, which might signal that he's continuing to get back on track.