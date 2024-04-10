Johnny Depp's Eye-Popping Hair Transformation Is An Eerie Callback To His Amber Heard Era
Johnny Depp appears to be embracing a brand-new era! In a move that no one saw coming, Depp has traded his long tresses for a hairdo that we haven't seen since he and Amber Heard were an item. Could this be Depp's way of telling the world he's moving on and shedding the remnants of his dark past? Or perhaps it's merely a change-up for the silver screen?
It's been a hot minute since Depp has been in the limelight, especially after he duked it out in court with Heard. In case you need a refresher, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star sued his ex for defamation due to an op-ed she published in The Washington Post in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard, in turn, countersued him for making false accusations. Depp ended up winning the case, earning him over $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages.
Following the courtroom drama that everyone touted as the "trial of the century," Depp had noticeably laid low, barring a massive Dior Fragrance campaign, a tour with the Hollywood Vampires, participation in a foreign film, and a confusing appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs that had everyone seething. But now, the actor has resurfaced with a fresh new look, which might signal that he's continuing to get back on track.
Johnny is back to sporting short locks
It's not quite the disheveled 'do he had when he was THE ultimate heartthrob of the 1990s, but Johnny Depp's brand-spanking new hairstyle comes close. The actor was spotted in Vincigliata Castle in Florence, Italy, deep in conversation with a blonde woman. But let's not get sidetracked by mystery women — the real jaw-dropper here is Depp's decision to head to his barber and part ways with his flowing locks after over half a decade of rocking them. The last sighting of him with anything resembling a short haircut was on the "City of Lies" set, which was pretty much forever ago.
The jury is out as to why he's in Florence, but it may have something to do with the movie he's directing titled "Modi," co-starring Al Pacino. The flick reportedly follows the story of Amedeo Modigliani, an Italian artist famed for his nude paintings. Depp credits Pacino for nudging him to take on the project, his first directorial gig since the 1990s. "To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino?" he told ET. "Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience. I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity."
What he's been up to since the Amber Heard trial
Johnny Depp has reportedly managed to completely move on from the legal controversy that once took over his life. According to a source close to the star, he took the time to focus on the things that he previously left in the dust amid his legal battles with Amber Heard. "He's been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial," they told People. "It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost." He also reportedly did a 180 in terms of health and career, much to the delight of his inner circle. "He has managed to turn his life around. He is prioritizing his health and work. He was living a destructive life and people close to him were concerned," they added. "Everyone is excited about how he turned things around. He is much happier too."
Now that he's back in the swing of things, it shouldn't be a surprise if he pops up in more projects in the foreseeable future. What he doesn't appreciate, though, is people claiming that he's making a big comeback. "I mean, you call it whatever you want, you could make it whatever you want, but comeback? I mean, you have to go away to come back," he said in an interview with Greg Williams. "I didn't go nowhere."