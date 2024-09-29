The Crystal Clear Signs Chad Michael Murray Is Done With Hallmark

Hollywood seemed to lose interest in Chad Michael Murray after his "One Tree Hill" exit in 2009, so he was fortunate that he later discovered the joy of making holiday magic with the Hallmark Channel. However, when the Great American Family (GAC) network swooped in and went all Grinch on Hallmark by stealing its Christmas stars, Murray was among those who defected to the new channel.

In 2018, Murray appeared in his first Hallmark movie, "The Beach House." He went on to star in a handful of the network's festive flicks, including "Love in Winterland" and "Road to Christmas." Regarding his passion for making these types of movies, he said in a "Sidewalks Entertainment" interview, "I've always told myself that no matter where I was in my career, I would always make sure that I would take the time to do one of these every year." But by 2021, he was turning to GAC to help him scratch that itch for wholesome seasonal programming. His appearance in his first GAC movie, "Angel Falls Christmas," didn't necessarily mean that he was done with Hallmark for good. However, by 2023, he was gearing up for his third film with GAC, "Christmas on Windmill Way."

It's unclear why Murray chose the newer network over the one that first embraced him. But with the way his career has been going, he might be able to completely extricate himself from a thorny situation: the fan backlash some GAC actors have faced for abandoning Hallmark.