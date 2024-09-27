Body Language Expert Tells Us Melania Trump Fibbed About Donald Being A Family Man
Despite months of absence from Donald Trump's 2024 campaign trail, Melania Trump didn't hold back on gushy sentiments about her husband in a rare interview on "Fox & Friends." Just one problem: In commentary shared exclusively with Nicki Swift, fraud-busting body language expert Traci Brown, CSP, wasn't convinced the former first lady was being entirely genuine. One of the moments that stuck out most for Brown was Melania's claim that Donald is, "A family man." ICYMI, asked by "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt what she wished the world knew about her husband's character, the former model replied, "That he is really a family man. He loves his family, he loves this country, and all he wants [is] to build better."
And yet, Brown reckons that her delivery suggests entirely the contrary. Pointing to Melania's shrug as she replied to Earhardt's question, in particular, Brown found the response quite disingenuous. As for the publicity shy former first lady's assertions that Donald simply wanted to create a better America, Brown had some trouble believing that as well — and she noted that it came across as though Melania was apprehensive as she said it, too. "We see the two shoulder shrug indicating that," Brown pointed. The body language expert's take, based on Melania's delivery is that, "He almost certainly wants more," as she exclusively told us.
Melania doesn't seem to believe Donald is very caring, either
In keeping with Melania Trump's rather dubious proclamations that her husband is devoted to his family and country above all else, elsewhere in the interview, she also claimed to "Fox & Friends" that he's a caring person. Sadly, based on body language expert Traci Brown's assessment, that might not have been entirely true, either. Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Melania to summarize the divisive politician in a couple of words, to which she responded: "Caring. Caring especially for this country." Brown immediately picked up on where Melania's gaze went as she spoke, noting, "We see her eyes go out left into constructing info. That's what we'd expect for having to come up with something on the fly."
Sure enough, the former first lady did noticeably glance away for quite a long time before finally offering her somewhat timid response. Talk about Melania's body language speaking volumes! It bears mentioning that what she said straight after the "caring" comment — that is, what the Trumps like to do for fun — seems to have been the one comment that came across as accurate. Referring to Melania's statement that she and Donald Trump enjoyed having dinner together, either with friends or just the two of them, Brown confirmed, "I do think that having dinner is their favorite activity. She seems congruent."
In fact, while speaking to CNN, Laurence Leamer, the author of "Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump's Presidential Palace," shared that he'd often seen them, and was impressed. "What married couple spends three hours together alone at dinner? They're there so long, other people are leaving and they're just ... there. They dine for hours," Leamer said. Congruent body language, indeed. But the inconsistencies didn't end there.
Melania might not actually believe Donald's term was 'great'
Dinner revelations aside, Melania Trump also told "Fox & Friends" that she felt that with the exception of some of her husband's not-so-diplomatic tirades on X, formerly known as Twitter, the country was generally better off with him as its commander-in-chief. However, body language expert Traci Brown explained that it was yet another instance where the author's body language clearly indicated otherwise. To refresh, the take Melania shared on "Fox & Friends" was that, "American people need to decide what they really want. Maybe some, you know, strong tweets, but everything else great for this country." As with her earlier statements on Former President Donald Trump being a "family man," however, she shrugged while saying that, which immediately set off alarm bells for Brown.
"She doesn't agree with her statement [...] as evidenced with the one-shoulder shrug. At that point she strengthens her, 'no' head shake," the expert argued. Considering that Melania has had to publicly defend her husband at times when doing so didn't exactly align with her own views (let's not forget the former first lady's ill-advised anti-cyberbullying campaign), we're not shocked that a statement acknowledging Donald's penchant for online outbursts would elicit some telling body language. Whether she wasn't entirely convinced that her husband's social media antics were merely "strong tweets" or if Melania thinks that everything else he did during his presidential tenure was totally justified, we can't say.