Body Language Expert Tells Us Melania Trump Fibbed About Donald Being A Family Man

In keeping with Melania Trump's rather dubious proclamations that her husband is devoted to his family and country above all else, elsewhere in the interview, she also claimed to "Fox & Friends" that he's a caring person. Sadly, based on body language expert Traci Brown's assessment, that might not have been entirely true, either. Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Melania to summarize the divisive politician in a couple of words, to which she responded: "Caring. Caring especially for this country." Brown immediately picked up on where Melania's gaze went as she spoke, noting, "We see her eyes go out left into constructing info. That's what we'd expect for having to come up with something on the fly."

Sure enough, the former first lady did noticeably glance away for quite a long time before finally offering her somewhat timid response. Talk about Melania's body language speaking volumes! It bears mentioning that what she said straight after the "caring" comment — that is, what the Trumps like to do for fun — seems to have been the one comment that came across as accurate. Referring to Melania's statement that she and Donald Trump enjoyed having dinner together, either with friends or just the two of them, Brown confirmed, "I do think that having dinner is their favorite activity. She seems congruent."

In fact, while speaking to CNN, Laurence Leamer, the author of "Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump's Presidential Palace," shared that he'd often seen them, and was impressed. "What married couple spends three hours together alone at dinner? They're there so long, other people are leaving and they're just ... there. They dine for hours," Leamer said. Congruent body language, indeed. But the inconsistencies didn't end there.