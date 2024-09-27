Trump's Former Lawyer Spills How He Really Feels About His Kids (Spoiler: It's Brutal)

Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was once known as the ex-president's "fixer," so he was someone Donald in whom had to place an enormous amount of trust. According to Cohen, his former client also dished a lot of dirt about his own kids, and let's just put it this way: Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wouldn't be purchasing any "World's Greatest Dad" koozies to keep their pop's Diet Cokes chilly if they heard what Donald purportedly said about them.

Body language expert Traci Brown, CSP, exclusively told Nicki Swift that Melania Trump was lying when she called Donald a "family man" during an interview with "Fox & Friends." Cohen agreed that the former first lady was telling a whopper. "These are Donald's words: that Don Jr. has the worst f***ing judgment of anyone he's ever met in his life; Ivanka he wants to sleep with; Eric, he really doesn't say anything other than Eric has his spatial understanding," he said on "Political Beatdown."

Cohen added that any calls Donald got from his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, were met with an eye-roll. Even so, Cohen said Tiffany got to spend more time with Donald than his youngest son, Barron Trump, who has a rather strange relationship with his father. Donald's kids have also shared some anecdotes that don't paint him in the best light.