Weird Things About Kim Plath And Her Boyfriend Ken Palmer

Contrary to popular belief, TLC isn't just a network for endless "90 Day Fiancé" spinoffs and sister wives. "Welcome to Plathville" is one of the longest-running shows on the channel today, and it's for a good reason: It's utterly riveting in its oddity. Following a family of 11 and the trials and tribulations they face after a strict upbringing on a Georgia farm, the show has spent its past two seasons embroiled in a two-pronged divorce drama: Both parents, Kim and Barry Plath, and their oldest son Ethan and his (now ex-) wife Olivia.

If you've been keeping up with the show, you know that things have been pretty wild for Kim lately. Since her split from Barry began in Season 4, plenty of new developments have emerged with each subsequent season ... especially involving her new boyfriend, Ken Palmer. From awkward timelines to head-scratching living situations, here's what we know about the odd relationship between Kim Plath and Ken Palmer that no one seems to be talking about.