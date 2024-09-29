Weird Things About Kim Plath And Her Boyfriend Ken Palmer
Contrary to popular belief, TLC isn't just a network for endless "90 Day Fiancé" spinoffs and sister wives. "Welcome to Plathville" is one of the longest-running shows on the channel today, and it's for a good reason: It's utterly riveting in its oddity. Following a family of 11 and the trials and tribulations they face after a strict upbringing on a Georgia farm, the show has spent its past two seasons embroiled in a two-pronged divorce drama: Both parents, Kim and Barry Plath, and their oldest son Ethan and his (now ex-) wife Olivia.
If you've been keeping up with the show, you know that things have been pretty wild for Kim lately. Since her split from Barry began in Season 4, plenty of new developments have emerged with each subsequent season ... especially involving her new boyfriend, Ken Palmer. From awkward timelines to head-scratching living situations, here's what we know about the odd relationship between Kim Plath and Ken Palmer that no one seems to be talking about.
Kim Plath's 2022 arrest was completely brushed over on the show
In October 2022, Kim Plath made headlines after being arrested in Crawfordville, Florida. The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office reported she taken into custody on charges of drunk driving. "The arrest charges also included property damage and personal injury," according to The Sun (via People). What makes this arrest even more noteworthy is the timing—occurring just months after she divorced her husband of 24 years, Barry Plath.
Despite the seriousness of the charges, "Welcome to Plathville" has never even mentioned the arrest. Instead, the focus is on Kim's fresh divorce and blossoming relationship with Ken Palmer, making it seem like the show is avoiding the uncomfortable truth about her legal troubles.
Kim Plath denies living with Ken Palmer, but the evidence says otherwise
On "Welcome to Plathville" Season 6, Kim Plath insists that she and her boyfriend Ken Palmer aren't living together. However, her home is listed as her main address on official documents, making her version of the story quite questionable. She claims his primary residence is her mailing address, but come on ... Kim has shown off the houseboat she supposedly lives in, but it's unlivable.
The boat doesn't run, suffers from frequent power outages, and is so small that Kim and her daughters share one bed. Fans aren't buying her attempts to convince us that she and Ken don't share a home, especially two years post-divorce.
Ken Palmer was in the picture long before the show claims
The timeline of Kim Plath and Ken Palmer's relationship is another strange aspect that doesn't quite add up. While "Welcome to Plathville" suggests that Ken Palmer entered the picture post-divorce, Facebook tells a different story. A photo from April 2022 shows Ken hanging out at the Plath family home, with Barry Plath himself smiling for Ken's camera!
This was two months before Kim officially filed for divorce. So, was Ken just a family friend back then, or was there more going on behind the scenes? Either way, it's odd that the show hasn't addressed this earlier connection and allowed Kim to flat-out lie about it (she claims her son Isaac introduced them after her divorce).
Isaac Plath and Ken Palmer co-own a plane, for some reason
Ken Palmer's involvement with Kim Plath's youngest son, Isaac, raises more questions than just the timeline of events. When Ken first appeared on "Welcome to Plathville" in Season 5, he was introduced as Isaac Plath's friend from the local airfield. "Ken and Kim met during one of Isaac Plath's flying lessons, as Ken was her son's flight instructor and former coworker," as the official story goes, per People.
Isaac, an aspiring pilot, also shared a storyline about going halfsies on a plane with Palmer. Why would Isaac, a teenager, be allowed to co-own a plane with his mom's new boyfriend? It's a weird, manipulative dynamic that makes you wonder about Ken's true relationship with the Plaths.
Ken Palmer encourages Kim Plath's tensions with ex-husband Barry
Another bizarre aspect of Kim Plath and Ken Palmer's relationship is how openly hostile they seem toward Barry Plath. Throughout "Welcome to Plathville" Seasons 5 and 6, Kim has frequently talked quite negatively about her past marriage, often in the same segments that feature Ken. And what does Ken do? He laughs along with her, seemingly enjoying the digs she takes at Barry.
It's uncomfortable to watch, especially considering Barry is the father of her children. Ken's encouragement of Kim's bitterness toward her ex doesn't paint either of them in a good light. Rather than moving forward in a healthy way, the couple seems stuck in a cycle of resentment. A familiar theme throughout the entire run of the show, to be sure.