Lip Reader Tells Us Caitlin Clark's On-Court Blowup With Bonner Led To This Fiery Complaint

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had a fiery interaction with a fan after a tense run-in with DeWanna Bonner. To recap, Clark and Bonner's team, the Connecticut Sun, competed on September 25 in a game that saw Bonner's team beat out Clark's with a final result of 87-81. As ESPN noted, this loss ended Clark's participation in the 2024 WNBA playoffs. "Obviously it's a tough one, especially as we climbed all the way back in and just to have our opportunities late," Clark said of the team's loss after the game. Although many fans were shocked that Clark, the league's Rookie of the Year, didn't get further in the playoffs, it's not the only thing that has social media talking.

Clark's game was full of high-energy interactions. Relating to the game, Clark and Bonner collided on the court. While it doesn't appear as if Bonner purposefully ran into Clark, the latter obviously felt wronged and expressed her frustration by planting her hands into the floor. In the video captured by ESPN (above), Clark can be seen storming toward a referee because Bonner didn't get fouled. Clark and Bonner had another brief interaction where they swatted each other away with their arms after Clark walked into Bonner by accident.

Then came Clark's verbal run-in with a fan. In a video that's since gone viral, Clark can be seen yelling at a fan, who was eventually reprimanded by security. Nicki Swift consulted with a lip reader, who revealed what Clark said to the referee.