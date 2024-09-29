Lip Reader Tells Us Caitlin Clark's On-Court Blowup With Bonner Led To This Fiery Complaint
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had a fiery interaction with a fan after a tense run-in with DeWanna Bonner. To recap, Clark and Bonner's team, the Connecticut Sun, competed on September 25 in a game that saw Bonner's team beat out Clark's with a final result of 87-81. As ESPN noted, this loss ended Clark's participation in the 2024 WNBA playoffs. "Obviously it's a tough one, especially as we climbed all the way back in and just to have our opportunities late," Clark said of the team's loss after the game. Although many fans were shocked that Clark, the league's Rookie of the Year, didn't get further in the playoffs, it's not the only thing that has social media talking.
Clark's game was full of high-energy interactions. Relating to the game, Clark and Bonner collided on the court. While it doesn't appear as if Bonner purposefully ran into Clark, the latter obviously felt wronged and expressed her frustration by planting her hands into the floor. In the video captured by ESPN (above), Clark can be seen storming toward a referee because Bonner didn't get fouled. Clark and Bonner had another brief interaction where they swatted each other away with their arms after Clark walked into Bonner by accident.
Then came Clark's verbal run-in with a fan. In a video that's since gone viral, Clark can be seen yelling at a fan, who was eventually reprimanded by security. Nicki Swift consulted with a lip reader, who revealed what Clark said to the referee.
Caitlin Clark calls out DeWanna Bonner to referee
Caitlin Clark didn't just have to contend with confrontations with her Connecticut Sun opponent, DeWanna Bonner, on September 25. She also had an awkward interaction with a crowd member. At one point during the game, Clark traded jabs with a lively fan. While the fan's commentary never made it on camera, Clark sought out security intervention. However, her efforts were for nothing as the fan got to finish out the game. Around this time, Clark also made reference to Bonner when speaking to a referee. According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, Clark said, "Her cutting my game," possibly referring to their earlier collision on the court.
Security had a conversation with a fan after Caitlin Clark pointed them out to the ref. pic.twitter.com/N6RCnAv1qz
— ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2024
Following the game, Clark broadly referenced the on-court drama during a sideline interview with ESPN. "Alright, I'm calling you spicy Caitlin. tonight," said the reporter. "I see you get into it with the fan, with the refs. How do you maintain your composure but still keep that edge?" As for Clark's response? "Stay focused about what's on the floor and my four other teammates that are right here with me," she said. "I think that's most important." She continued, "And I thought we got a good start, but we can't let them back in after we get all the lead."
Social media is split over Caitlin's drama with DeWanna
Caitlin Clark's interaction with DeWanna Bonner has stirred up WNBA fans, with many rushing to choose sides. Many people are rooting for Clark amid the controversy. "They've been doing this flagrant 1 foul on Clark all season. It is hardly ever called by the referees in the league," tweeted one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. A second fan commended Clark's response to the drama with Bonner. "She ain't taking no s**t I love it," they tweeted. "Caitlin needs more protective teammates. Someone should have gotten right in Bonner's face," wrote another.
With that said, not everyone likes or supports Clark. Bonner also had her fair share of support amid the drama. One fan accused Clark of over-exaggerating her fall. "UGH! That dive and roll. Someone please tell CC how goofy that looks," they tweeted. "Why is everything this [Caitlin] Clark young lady does is fine but anyone else there's a problem???" tweeted another. Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Looks like Bonner didn't mean for it to be insulting whatever it was." Finally, a fourth fan tweeted, "The way she waved Bonner off just rubs me the wrong way. She's a lil brat."