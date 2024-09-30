The Real Reasons We're Worried About Ex-HGTV Star Joanna Gaines

One look at Joanna Gaines' carefully curated Instagram grid might convince fans that she has it made in the shade of one of her beloved magnolia trees. However, the former HGTV star's life isn't as picture-perfect as the bucolic imagery scattered on her page; she's even made comments about how social media stresses her out.

In a 2019 Magnolia Journal issue, Gaines recalled how gaining a large social media following gave her something new to fret over. It's never a good idea to read the comments, but it seems that she was doing exactly that and obsessing over the critical messages. "I could feel insecurity start to creep in, and posting a photo was no longer an act of enjoying the in-the-moments of life but rather a more calculated decision," she wrote. "With every picture I found myself critiquing if there were messy backgrounds or blurry smiles." As careful as she was, Gaines couldn't avoid being mom-shamed over a photo.

Gaines is a perfectionist who runs a multi-million dollar lifestyle brand, so if she puts that much thought into what she posts on her Insta, just think of how much she must stress out over the countless business decisions she has to make to keep everything running smoothly. She has customers, viewers, and employees to keep happy, as well as an image to uphold. Some thoughts she has shared about how she spends her time might make her fans worry that it's all becoming too much for her. "There are days when I feel like I'm living in a held breath. Days when I wonder whether my minutes and hours really reflect the things I value most," she revealed in a 2024 Magnolia Journal issue. Her solution may cause fans even more concern.