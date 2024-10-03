The Sad Reality Of Morgan Freeman's Life Today
Morgan Freeman used to be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but there's a reason you don't hear much about him these days. Known for his deep baritone, there wasn't a movie or commercial featuring Freeman where fans couldn't immediately recognize his distinct voice. His acting chops were nothing to gloss over, either. The "Shawshank Redemption" star was nominated for an Oscar award five times, with one win for "Million Dollar Baby." It seems the actor has been around forever, and he seemed invincible. However, his appearance at the 2023 Academy Awards had viewers concerned. "Morgan Freeman finally aged," one stated on X, formerly Twitter. Others noted that he was wearing one glove on his left hand, and according to Page Six, it was because of a harrowing 2008 car accident that caused nerve damage to his digits. Since then, Freeman has had to wear a compression glove to help with circulation.
In a 2012 interview with Esquire, Freeman revealed that the accident left him with chronic pain on his left side. "It's the fibromyalgia. Up and down the arm. That's where it gets so bad. Excruciating." Sadly, this meant he could no longer do the things he loved, like sailing and driving a manual car. While the accident didn't stop Freeman from taking on acting roles, things slowed down for him after a 2018 scandal that caused him to lose more than just his reputation.
Morgan Freeman's fall from grace
Morgan Freeman may have played God in "Bruce Almighty," but that doesn't keep his own name free from scandal. In 2018, Freeman's shady side was revealed when a production assistant accused him of sexual misconduct, per CNN. According to the unnamed accuser, Freeman continually made inappropriate remarks and touched her while on the set of "Going In Style." Another woman who worked on "Now You See Me" also alleged that Freeman harassed her and other female members of the crew. Since then, there have been multiple accusations of the actor acting inappropriately toward women, with one of his company's former employees stating, "If I ever passed him he would stare at me in an awkward way, would look me up and down sometimes stopping and just staring."
Following the accusations, Freeman stated (via Deadline), "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent." Although no charges were made against Freeman, his name was tarnished, and companies such as Visa pulled him from their commercials. "We are aware of the allegations that have been made against Mr. Freeman. At this point, Visa will be suspending our marketing in which the actor is featured," the company said in a statement obtained by USA Today.