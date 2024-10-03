The Sad Reality Of Morgan Freeman's Life Today

Morgan Freeman used to be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but there's a reason you don't hear much about him these days. Known for his deep baritone, there wasn't a movie or commercial featuring Freeman where fans couldn't immediately recognize his distinct voice. His acting chops were nothing to gloss over, either. The "Shawshank Redemption" star was nominated for an Oscar award five times, with one win for "Million Dollar Baby." It seems the actor has been around forever, and he seemed invincible. However, his appearance at the 2023 Academy Awards had viewers concerned. "Morgan Freeman finally aged," one stated on X, formerly Twitter. Others noted that he was wearing one glove on his left hand, and according to Page Six, it was because of a harrowing 2008 car accident that caused nerve damage to his digits. Since then, Freeman has had to wear a compression glove to help with circulation.

In a 2012 interview with Esquire, Freeman revealed that the accident left him with chronic pain on his left side. "It's the fibromyalgia. Up and down the arm. That's where it gets so bad. Excruciating." Sadly, this meant he could no longer do the things he loved, like sailing and driving a manual car. While the accident didn't stop Freeman from taking on acting roles, things slowed down for him after a 2018 scandal that caused him to lose more than just his reputation.