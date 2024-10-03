What Derek Jeter's Exes Have Said About Him

Derek Jeter will forever be remembered as a baseball GOAT, all thanks to his legendary career with the New York Yankees. But off the field, he's earned a bit of a playboy reputation, mostly due to his star-studded roster of exes. Before marrying his wife, Hannah Davis, Jeter was romantically linked to a who's who of A-listers, including Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, Mariah Carey, Vanessa Lachey, Jordana Brewster, and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta.

But despite having been involved in several high-profile relationships (and the biggest name in Hollywood at that), Jeter never really made headlines for his love life. The former athlete was notably a pro at keeping his private life private, going out of his way to maintain his meticulous media profile. "A lot of times, you've got to bite your tongue on a daily basis," Jeter said in an appearance on "The Eli Manning Show" podcast. "With New York, I always felt as though you want to try to limit the distractions, and if you keep adding to a story, it just becomes a distraction for a long period of time." Surprisingly, he also barely bothered to dispel any rumors going around about him, whether they affected his reputation or not. "Just on record, I did not say a bad thing about Page Six or the gossip pages," he added. "I love all you guys. But yeah, anytime there's something about your private life that's not true, you've gotta bite your tongue."

Now a self-described "sleep-deprived father of four," Jeter's far from the playboy persona that's followed him around for years. But truthfully, he never really was the player people made him out to be. Really, just ask his exes, who all seem to have nothing but good things to say about him.