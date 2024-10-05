Fans may think they know Orlando Bloom as the dashing pirate, or perhaps the mystical elf, but do they really know the man behind his larger-than-life onscreen roles? While viewers are offered a window into his life through his status as one of Hollywood's exceptional actors, there's a sense of just scratching the surface as to what the actor reveals about his personal life to the public. He's not out to prove to anyone anything about his talent or trajectory as an actor, choosing instead to take a step back from the movie scene in recent years to focus on his family. Still, whenever he gives the odd interview or supports his fiancée Katy Perry in her many endeavors, it seems we learn more and more about the "Lord of the Rings" star.

It's no secret that a little air of mystery can often make an individual more interesting, and Bloom is no different. While Perry may be an open book, the "Troy" star keeps his cards a bit closer to his chest, especially when it comes to his status as a mega-celebrity. "I got really good at hiding myself," he told Big Issue of adapting to becoming famous, adding, "Because I was really, painfully, trying to live without being just looked at the whole time."

However shy he may be, the actor hasn't completely avoided talking about some of the lesser-known aspects of his life and career. Here's a look at the rarely known details of Orlando Bloom.