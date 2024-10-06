Norah O'Donnell is no stranger to those who watch television news. Since first appearing on TV screens in the 1990s, O'Donnell has risen through the ranks of network news at two different networks. During those decades, she's covered the Pentagon, Congress, the Senate, and the White House, while also covering several presidential elections.

O'Donnell has held the prestigious position of White House correspondent, along with anchoring the CBS network's morning show and, more recently, its evening news broadcast. She's also maintained a boots-on-the-ground work ethic that has seen her travel to Tel Aviv to report on the aftermath of the Hamas terror attacks, and she was the first network news anchor to visit Maui after the Hawaiian island was ravaged by wildfires. Meanwhile, her versatility as an interviewer is unmatched, having sat down with everyone from television icon Oprah Winfrey and country music superstar Dolly Parton to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Prince Harry, and the Dalai Lama.

O'Donnell announced a big career change in 2024 that will see her embark on a whole new challenge that will take her in some exciting new directions. To find out more about the extraordinary journey of this talented journalist, keep reading to delve into Norah O'Donnell of CBS News' dramatic transformation.