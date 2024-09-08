Norah O'Donnell's Shake-Up At CBS Hints Her Reputation Is Soured

Norah O'Donnell's departure from "CBS Evening News" marks the end of an era, but not everyone is shedding a tear. After 12 years as anchor and managing editor, O'Donnell is moving on to bigger and better projects. And while she's thrilled about her next chapter, it seems her colleagues are quietly cheering, too, as she reportedly wasn't exactly the office favorite.

O'Donnell broke the news of her exit in July 2024, announcing that she'd step down after the presidential election coverage. Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News & Stations, confirmed at the time that the public wouldn't be seeing the last of the veteran journalist, as she's poised to take on other exciting ventures. "She will have the real estate and flexibility to leverage big bookings on numerous platforms, including primetime specials, 60 Minutes, CBS News Sunday Morning, and more," she said. O'Donnell herself couldn't have been more pleased, calling the shift long overdue. "I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, connected to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle," she noted. "It's time to do something different."

But while O'Donnell is excited about the next phase of her career, it seems her soon-to-be-former colleagues are just as delighted to show her the door. Her relatively polished public persona apparently didn't quite match her behind-the-scenes reputation. While she's a star to viewers everywhere, working with her? Not so much. If the rumors are to be believed, her exit is being celebrated, just not for the reasons she might think.